Portugal 2-1 Belgium

Portugal and Belgium are preparing for Euro 2016 having both qualified for the summer's championship

Belgium suffered defeat in their first game since the Brussels attacks as Cristiano Ronaldo ended a run of four internationals without a goal.

Portugal took control when Nani finished confidently midway through the half after getting behind the defence.

Ronaldo's glancing header doubled the lead in Leiria, which staged the game after it was moved from Belgium amid security fears.

Romelu Lukaku headed home a cross from brother Jordan but Portugal held on.

The visitors wore T-shirts during the warm-up that carried the message "in memory of all victims".

Belgium and Portugal players stood side by side before kick-off in a show of solidarity

Portugal - who are grouped with Iceland, Hungary and Austria at Euro 2016 - were inspired by the elusive Ronaldo, who teased Belgium with his trickery and pace.

Both countries will now play three more friendlies before Euro 2016.

Belgium, who were unbeaten in five matches before kick-off, face Switzerland, Norway and Finland in the space of eight days, while Portugal meet Norway, England and Estonia.

Nani finished his chance smartly and performed his trademark acrobatic celebration