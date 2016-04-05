Championship
MK Dons1Wolves2

Milton Keynes Dons 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

George Saville
George Saville has scored three goals in 14 appearances for Wolves this season

Goals from George Saville and Jack Price saw Wolves come from behind to beat MK Dons and increase the hosts' Championship relegation worries.

The Dons took the lead when Wolves defender Kortney Hause turned Carl Baker's low cross into his own goal.

Saville drew the visitors level after the break, powering in a header from James Henry's cross.

Henry then provided the assist for Wolves' winner, as his low ball from the right was tapped in by Price.

The result leaves MK Dons six points adrift of safety with six games left to play, having failed to win in five matches.

Wolves had won their only previous league game at Milton Keynes when they took 9,000 fans to Stadium mk in League One in March 2014, but they fell behind when Hause turned in under pressure from Nicky Maynard.

Despite having winger Michal Zyro taken off on a stretcher just before half-time, the visitors responded well to earn their first away league win in seven attempts.

Dons keeper Cody Cropper got a hand to Saville's header but could not keep the ball out, before Price's first goal since March 2015 earned Kenny Jackett's side all three points.

MK Dons manager Karl Robinson:

"We weren't good enough. That was a very poor 60 minutes of football. After the first half-hour we stopped pressing properly, our mind-set was poor, we looked nervous and we've got nobody to blame but ourselves.

"For some unknown reason, we came out in the second half and we stopped playing. We just stopped passing the ball and we looked to eradicate pressure by kicking the ball long.

"My biggest disappointment is that some people aren't learning lessons at this level. I'm not going to say who or where - we're asking people to do certain things and we're not learning our lesson.

"There's only so long I can persevere with that and I might be too late. I have no protection and I have to accept the punishment that comes our way."

Wolves head coach Kenny Jackett:

"It was a very good response in the second half.

"It didn't feel in the first half we could get in behind MK Dons. We couldn't turn them.

"We had good possession up until two-thirds of the way up the pitch, then we lost our way. We couldn't get in behind them and they broke off our bad play.

"It was a sloppy goal we gave away, but we responded well and the second-half performance was very good."

Line-ups

MK Dons

  • 22Cropper
  • 21Baldock
  • 6KayBooked at 45mins
  • 16Walsh
  • 3Lewington
  • 8PotterBooked at 56mins
  • 44Forster-CaskeyBooked at 83mins
  • 7BakerSubstituted forMurphyat 65'minutes
  • 14Carruthers
  • 17PowellSubstituted forEmmanuel-Thomasat 78'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 28MaynardSubstituted forRevellat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Bowditch
  • 13Emmanuel-Thomas
  • 18Revell
  • 23Williams
  • 29Burns
  • 31Murphy
  • 40Long

Wolves

  • 1Ikeme
  • 18Iorfa
  • 6Batth
  • 30Hause
  • 2DohertyBooked at 85mins
  • 16Coady
  • 19Price
  • 8Saville
  • 7Henry
  • 10MasonSubstituted forEdwardsat 90+2'minutes
  • 27ZyroSubstituted forLe Fondreat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Helan
  • 4Edwards
  • 25Byrne
  • 26Martinez
  • 28Deslandes
  • 29Le Fondre
  • 35Hunte
Referee:
Mark Heywood
Attendance:
12,131

Match Stats

Home TeamMK DonsAway TeamWolves
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home14
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, MK Dons 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, MK Dons 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.

Hand ball by Dave Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Substitution

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Dave Edwards replaces Joe Mason.

Attempt saved. Samir Carruthers (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dean Lewington with a headed pass.

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Joe Walsh.

Booking

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (MK Dons).

Booking

Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Josh Murphy (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Jake Forster-Caskey (MK Dons) is shown the yellow card.

Adam Le Fondre (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jake Forster-Caskey (MK Dons).

Foul by Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Josh Murphy (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

George Saville (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (MK Dons).

Foul by Adam Le Fondre (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Dean Lewington (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jake Forster-Caskey (MK Dons) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Josh Murphy.

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas replaces Daniel Powell because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. Alex Revell replaces Nicky Maynard.

Attempt saved. James Henry (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

George Saville (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jake Forster-Caskey (MK Dons).

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Danny Batth.

Attempt blocked. Nicky Maynard (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Josh Murphy (MK Dons) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Darren Potter.

Foul by Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Josh Murphy (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Dean Lewington (MK Dons) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Samir Carruthers.

Foul by Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Samir Carruthers (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! MK Dons 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2. Jack Price (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Le Fondre.

Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Kortney Hause.

Attempt saved. Daniel Powell (MK Dons) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Nicky Maynard (MK Dons) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, MK Dons. Josh Murphy replaces Carl Baker.

