Match ends, Carlisle United 1, Hartlepool United 0.
Carlisle United 1-0 Hartlepool United
Hallam Hope scored the only goal as Carlisle beat Hartlepool to boost their League Two play-off hopes.
Pools had the better of the early chances, as Luke James fired wide and Billy Paynter had a shot blocked.
Jabo Ibehre came close to putting the hosts ahead after the break, but his close-range header was kept out by Hartlepool keeper Trevor Carson.
Hope's deflected shot put the Cumbrians ahead, and they held on to move within one point of the play-off spots.
Hartlepool remain 17th in the table after suffering their first defeat in eight games.
Line-ups
Carlisle
- 1Gillespie
- 2Miller
- 5Raynes
- 27EllisSubstituted forHopeat 45'minutes
- 26Gillesphey
- 17GillieadSubstituted forSweeneyat 67'minutes
- 7Kennedy
- 15Comley
- 3Grainger
- 14IbehreSubstituted forAsamoahat 76'minutes
- 16Stacey
Substitutes
- 4Joyce
- 6Atkinson
- 12Sweeney
- 13Hanford
- 23Thompson
- 24Hope
- 25Asamoah
Hartlepool
- 1Carson
- 2Magnay
- 6Bates
- 26Jackson
- 3Carroll
- 33James
- 30GraySubstituted forWalkerat 68'minutes
- 16FeatherstoneBooked at 90mins
- 18Hawkins
- 15Oates
- 10PaynterSubstituted forBinghamat 53'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Harrison
- 8Walker
- 9Bingham
- 13Bartlett
- 19Richards
- 28Laurent
- 29Jones
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 4,767
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away3
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Carlisle United 1, Hartlepool United 0.
Booking
Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Derek Asamoah (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United).
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Mark Gillespie.
Attempt saved. Jake Carroll (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Brad Walker (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Brandon Comley (Carlisle United).
Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Brandon Comley (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke James (Hartlepool United).
Attempt missed. Lewis Hawkins (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Derek Asamoah replaces Jabo Ibehre.
Attempt missed. Rakish Bingham (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Brad Walker replaces Jake Gray.
Foul by Antony Sweeney (Carlisle United).
Rhys Oates (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Antony Sweeney replaces Alex Gilliead.
Attempt missed. Jason Kennedy (Carlisle United) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Danny Grainger (Carlisle United).
Carl Magnay (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Jake Carroll.
Foul by Jack Stacey (Carlisle United).
Carl Magnay (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Brandon Comley.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Tom Miller.
Goal!
Goal! Carlisle United 1, Hartlepool United 0. Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Macaulay Gillesphey.
Attempt missed. Luke James (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Rakish Bingham replaces Billy Paynter because of an injury.
Foul by Alex Gilliead (Carlisle United).
Jake Carroll (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Alex Gilliead (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Mark Gillespie.
Attempt saved. Luke James (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Jabo Ibehre (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Second Half
Second Half begins Carlisle United 0, Hartlepool United 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Hallam Hope replaces Mark Ellis.