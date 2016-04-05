Carlisle United 1-0 Hartlepool United

League Two
Hallam Hope
Hallam Hope has scored four goals in 22 games for Carlisle since signing on loan from Bury in October

Hallam Hope scored the only goal as Carlisle beat Hartlepool to boost their League Two play-off hopes.

Pools had the better of the early chances, as Luke James fired wide and Billy Paynter had a shot blocked.

Jabo Ibehre came close to putting the hosts ahead after the break, but his close-range header was kept out by Hartlepool keeper Trevor Carson.

Hope's deflected shot put the Cumbrians ahead, and they held on to move within one point of the play-off spots.

Hartlepool remain 17th in the table after suffering their first defeat in eight games.

Carlisle

  • 1Gillespie
  • 2Miller
  • 5Raynes
  • 27EllisSubstituted forHopeat 45'minutes
  • 26Gillesphey
  • 17GillieadSubstituted forSweeneyat 67'minutes
  • 7Kennedy
  • 15Comley
  • 3Grainger
  • 14IbehreSubstituted forAsamoahat 76'minutes
  • 16Stacey

  • 4Joyce
  • 6Atkinson
  • 12Sweeney
  • 13Hanford
  • 23Thompson
  • 24Hope
  • 25Asamoah

Hartlepool

  • 1Carson
  • 2Magnay
  • 6Bates
  • 26Jackson
  • 3Carroll
  • 33James
  • 30GraySubstituted forWalkerat 68'minutes
  • 16FeatherstoneBooked at 90mins
  • 18Hawkins
  • 15Oates
  • 10PaynterSubstituted forBinghamat 53'minutes

  • 5Harrison
  • 8Walker
  • 9Bingham
  • 13Bartlett
  • 19Richards
  • 28Laurent
  • 29Jones
Darren Bond
4,767

Home TeamCarlisleAway TeamHartlepool
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home8
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away3

Match ends, Carlisle United 1, Hartlepool United 0.

Second Half ends, Carlisle United 1, Hartlepool United 0.

Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Derek Asamoah (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United).

Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Mark Gillespie.

Attempt saved. Jake Carroll (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Brad Walker (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Brandon Comley (Carlisle United).

Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Brandon Comley (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luke James (Hartlepool United).

Attempt missed. Lewis Hawkins (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution, Carlisle United. Derek Asamoah replaces Jabo Ibehre.

Attempt missed. Rakish Bingham (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Brad Walker replaces Jake Gray.

Foul by Antony Sweeney (Carlisle United).

Rhys Oates (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution, Carlisle United. Antony Sweeney replaces Alex Gilliead.

Attempt missed. Jason Kennedy (Carlisle United) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Danny Grainger (Carlisle United).

Carl Magnay (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Jake Carroll.

Foul by Jack Stacey (Carlisle United).

Carl Magnay (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Brandon Comley.

Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Tom Miller.

Goal! Carlisle United 1, Hartlepool United 0. Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Macaulay Gillesphey.

Attempt missed. Luke James (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Rakish Bingham replaces Billy Paynter because of an injury.

Foul by Alex Gilliead (Carlisle United).

Jake Carroll (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Alex Gilliead (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Mark Gillespie.

Attempt saved. Luke James (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Jabo Ibehre (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Second Half begins Carlisle United 0, Hartlepool United 0.

Substitution, Carlisle United. Hallam Hope replaces Mark Ellis.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northampton40269573413287
2Oxford Utd402013769363373
3Bristol Rovers402251364402471
4Plymouth402181157372071
5Accrington402011964451971
6Portsmouth391715763352866
7Wycombe401710134236661
8Carlisle401515105956360
9Leyton Orient401612125452260
10Wimbledon391611125748959
11Exeter401611135654259
12Cambridge401511145452256
13Mansfield401411155048253
14Luton39158165252053
15Barnet40149175361-851
16Crawley40138194363-2047
17Hartlepool39136204157-1645
18Morecambe40127216271-943
19Yeovil401013173750-1343
20Notts County39119194968-1942
21Newport401011194057-1741
22Stevenage40912194664-1839
23York40611234475-3129
24Dag & Red39610233667-3128
View full League Two table

