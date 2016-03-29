Scottish Gossip: Scotland boss Strachan tips England for Euros

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scotland coach Gordon Strachan has tipped England as potential Euro 2016 winners.(Daily Mail)

But he insists the Scots will be ready for the Auld Enemy when they meet in the upcoming World Cup qualifying campaign. (Sun)

Strachan would embrace the challenge of facing the reigning European champions at Wembley in November, should Roy Hodgson's side triumph in France this summer.(Scotsman)

Strachan is preparing his side to face Denmark on Tuesday

Meanwhile, Denmark boss Age Hareide, whose side take on Scotland at Hampden on Tuesday, says the Scots are in safe hands with Strachan. (Daily Mail)

Nottingham Forest midfielder Oliver Burke has "impressed" Strachan as the Scotland coach ponders handing the 18-year-old his senior international debut.(The National)

Captain Scott Brown, 30, insists he will never turn his back on Scotland, even if he's still involved when he is 40. (Sun)

Former Rangers manager Alex McLeish does not believe current Ibrox boss Mark Warburton's lack of experience in games against Celtic will be a major factor in next month's Scottish Cup semi-final derby.(Daily Record)

Rangers captain Lee Wallace says there is no cause for alarm over the team's defensive capabilities after they conceded six goals in their last two games. (Herald)

Ex-Dundee manager John Brown insists Scottish FA officials should quit if Dundee United boss Mixu Paatelainen is banned for responding to Dundee fans' taunts during the recent city derby.(Daily Record)

Paatelainen has been called to a disciplinary hearing for allegedly "shouting and gesticulating" at Dundee fans

Jim Leishman - twice Dunfermline manager - has praised the Pars' Scottish League One title win but is happy just to still have a club following financial problems three years ago. (Daily Record)

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for Bournemouth and Scotland winger Matt Ritchie, 26, in the summer. (Sun)