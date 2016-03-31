Last updated on .From the section Football

Neilson aiming for second

Robbie Neilson believes Hearts can still finish second in the Premiership - and thinks a win over Celtic on Saturday would signal their intent.

The Edinburgh side currently sit third, nine points behind Aberdeen, but have a game in hand over the Dons.

"We have still to play Aberdeen twice, so it's definitely something we're aiming for," head coach Neilson said

"We also have to be wary of St Johnstone who will still believe they can catch us."

Hearts have not beaten Celtic at Celtic Park since 2009, but the last encounter ended goal-less.

"We take confidence from that," said Neilson. "We have a young squad, but they have played more games since then and have more experience.

"We go there absolutely looking to win."