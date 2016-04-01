Dundee United's Mixu Paatelainen to fight misconduct charge

Mixu Paatelainen showed his delight at his side's comeback against Dundee

Mixu Paatelainen is to fight his derby misconduct charge and insists his celebrations against Dundee were just banter that was mutually enjoyed.

The deadline has now passed for him to respond to a Scottish Football Association charge for "shouting and gesticulating at away supporters".

"I quite enjoyed the moment," said the Dundee United manager.

"They want to have a chat about what happened and I've got no problem with that at all."

The Dundee fans had been heckling Paatelainen when Dundee were 2-0 up in the Scottish Premiership game at Tannadice on 20 March.

And the Finn cupped his hands behind his ears and pumped his fist in the direction of the visiting support after United secured a 2-2 draw with Billy Mckay's stoppage-time equaliser.

Paatelainen thought that "everybody there" enjoyed that moment.

Billy Mckay equalised in stoppage time against Dundee at Tannadice

"There was no harm, there was no offensive stuff, there was nothing - just football banter," he insisted.

The former Finland manager does not accept that he did anything wrong and will travel to Glasgow for a hearing on 13 April.

Three days later, Paatelainen will return to Hampden Park for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Hibernian and he is adamant he should face no touchline ban.

"I will gladly go there and say exactly what happened and what the feelings were," he said.

One consequence of the game is that United may move visiting supporters, some of whom were positioned behind the dugouts, during derby matches.

"We must make sure that we have full concentration throughout the match as coaches in the dugouts," Paatelainen added.

"That's something we need to look at and take measures on."