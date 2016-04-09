League Two
Carlisle1Mansfield2

Carlisle United 1-2 Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town kept faint hopes of a League Two play-off place alive as Reggie Lambe's goal secured victory away to fellow hopefuls Carlisle.

Tuesday's win against Hartlepool left the home side just outside the play-offs, but they are now down to 10th.

Colin Daniel grabbed a first-half opener for the Stags, tucking in from 12-yards before Lambe doubled the lead.

Tom Miller replied in stoppage time, but Mansfield hung on to remain six points short of the top seven.

Line-ups

Carlisle

  • 1Gillespie
  • 2MillerBooked at 40mins
  • 5Raynes
  • 27EllisSubstituted forHopeat 60'minutes
  • 26Gillesphey
  • 17Gilliead
  • 7KennedySubstituted forStaceyat 75'minutes
  • 15ComleyBooked at 79mins
  • 3Grainger
  • 14IbehreSubstituted forAsamoahat 68'minutes
  • 9Wyke

Substitutes

  • 4Joyce
  • 6Atkinson
  • 12Sweeney
  • 13Hanford
  • 16Stacey
  • 24Hope
  • 25Asamoah

Mansfield

  • 1Shearer
  • 27Alfei
  • 6Collins
  • 15Tafazolli
  • 14DanielSubstituted forBenningat 39'minutes
  • 19Lambe
  • 7Chapman
  • 20ThomasSubstituted forMcGuireat 75'minutes
  • 17Blair
  • 16DieseruvweSubstituted forRoseat 50'minutes
  • 10Green

Substitutes

  • 3Benning
  • 4Rose
  • 9Beardsley
  • 12Jensen
  • 18Yussuf
  • 24McGuire
  • 31Baxendale
Referee:
David Webb
Attendance:
4,426

Match Stats

Home TeamCarlisleAway TeamMansfield
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home21
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home10
Away6
Fouls
Home7
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Carlisle United 1, Mansfield Town 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Carlisle United 1, Mansfield Town 2.

Goal!

Goal! Carlisle United 1, Mansfield Town 2. Tom Miller (Carlisle United) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Macaulay Gillesphey with a cross.

Attempt missed. Jack Stacey (Carlisle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Adam Chapman.

Attempt blocked. Michael Raynes (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Malvind Benning.

Attempt blocked. Jack Stacey (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Ryan Tafazolli.

Attempt blocked. Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Jamie McGuire (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Derek Asamoah (Carlisle United).

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Daniel Alfei.

Attempt missed. Jack Stacey (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Mitch Rose.

Attempt saved. Ryan Tafazolli (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Brandon Comley.

Attempt blocked. Mitch Rose (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Brandon Comley (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Mitch Rose (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Brandon Comley (Carlisle United).

Attempt missed. Reggie Lambe (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Michael Raynes (Carlisle United).

Jamie McGuire (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Malvind Benning.

Substitution

Substitution, Mansfield Town. Jamie McGuire replaces Jack Thomas.

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. Jack Stacey replaces Jason Kennedy.

Attempt blocked. Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. Derek Asamoah replaces Jabo Ibehre.

Attempt missed. Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Brandon Comley (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mitch Rose (Mansfield Town).

Charlie Wyke (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mitch Rose (Mansfield Town).

Foul by Jabo Ibehre (Carlisle United).

Jack Thomas (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Carlisle United 0, Mansfield Town 2. Reggie Lambe (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matt Green.

Attempt missed. Matt Green (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Carlisle United. Hallam Hope replaces Mark Ellis.

Danny Grainger (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northampton412610575433288
2Oxford Utd412113774373776
3Accrington412111966452174
4Bristol Rovers412261366422472
5Plymouth412181258391971
6Portsmouth401815767363169
7Wimbledon4017111259491062
8Wycombe411711134337662
9Exeter411711135854462
10Carlisle411515116058260
11Leyton Orient411612135455-160
12Cambridge411611145552359
13Mansfield411511155249356
14Barnet41159175661-554
15Luton40158175254-253
16Hartlepool40146204659-1348
17Crawley41138204468-2447
18Notts County40129195068-1845
19Morecambe41127226476-1243
20Yeovil411013183752-1543
21Newport411011204058-1841
22Stevenage41912204665-1939
23York41612234576-3130
24Dag & Red40610243771-3428
View full League Two table

