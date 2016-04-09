Match ends, Carlisle United 1, Mansfield Town 2.
Carlisle United 1-2 Mansfield Town
Mansfield Town kept faint hopes of a League Two play-off place alive as Reggie Lambe's goal secured victory away to fellow hopefuls Carlisle.
Tuesday's win against Hartlepool left the home side just outside the play-offs, but they are now down to 10th.
Colin Daniel grabbed a first-half opener for the Stags, tucking in from 12-yards before Lambe doubled the lead.
Tom Miller replied in stoppage time, but Mansfield hung on to remain six points short of the top seven.
Line-ups
Carlisle
- 1Gillespie
- 2MillerBooked at 40mins
- 5Raynes
- 27EllisSubstituted forHopeat 60'minutes
- 26Gillesphey
- 17Gilliead
- 7KennedySubstituted forStaceyat 75'minutes
- 15ComleyBooked at 79mins
- 3Grainger
- 14IbehreSubstituted forAsamoahat 68'minutes
- 9Wyke
Substitutes
- 4Joyce
- 6Atkinson
- 12Sweeney
- 13Hanford
- 16Stacey
- 24Hope
- 25Asamoah
Mansfield
- 1Shearer
- 27Alfei
- 6Collins
- 15Tafazolli
- 14DanielSubstituted forBenningat 39'minutes
- 19Lambe
- 7Chapman
- 20ThomasSubstituted forMcGuireat 75'minutes
- 17Blair
- 16DieseruvweSubstituted forRoseat 50'minutes
- 10Green
Substitutes
- 3Benning
- 4Rose
- 9Beardsley
- 12Jensen
- 18Yussuf
- 24McGuire
- 31Baxendale
- Referee:
- David Webb
- Attendance:
- 4,426
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home10
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Carlisle United 1, Mansfield Town 2.
Goal!
Goal! Carlisle United 1, Mansfield Town 2. Tom Miller (Carlisle United) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Macaulay Gillesphey with a cross.
Attempt missed. Jack Stacey (Carlisle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Adam Chapman.
Attempt blocked. Michael Raynes (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Malvind Benning.
Attempt blocked. Jack Stacey (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Ryan Tafazolli.
Attempt blocked. Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Jamie McGuire (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Derek Asamoah (Carlisle United).
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Daniel Alfei.
Attempt missed. Jack Stacey (Carlisle United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Mitch Rose.
Attempt saved. Ryan Tafazolli (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Brandon Comley.
Attempt blocked. Mitch Rose (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Brandon Comley (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mitch Rose (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brandon Comley (Carlisle United).
Attempt missed. Reggie Lambe (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Michael Raynes (Carlisle United).
Jamie McGuire (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Malvind Benning.
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Jamie McGuire replaces Jack Thomas.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Jack Stacey replaces Jason Kennedy.
Attempt blocked. Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Derek Asamoah replaces Jabo Ibehre.
Attempt missed. Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Brandon Comley (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mitch Rose (Mansfield Town).
Charlie Wyke (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mitch Rose (Mansfield Town).
Foul by Jabo Ibehre (Carlisle United).
Jack Thomas (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Carlisle United 0, Mansfield Town 2. Reggie Lambe (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matt Green.
Attempt missed. Matt Green (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Hallam Hope replaces Mark Ellis.
Danny Grainger (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.