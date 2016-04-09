Carlisle United 1-2 Mansfield Town

From the section

Mansfield Town kept faint hopes of a League Two play-off place alive as Reggie Lambe's goal secured victory away to fellow hopefuls Carlisle.

Tuesday's win against Hartlepool left the home side just outside the play-offs, but they are now down to 10th.

Colin Daniel grabbed a first-half opener for the Stags, tucking in from 12-yards before Lambe doubled the lead.

Tom Miller replied in stoppage time, but Mansfield hung on to remain six points short of the top seven.