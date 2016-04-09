Match ends, Aston Villa 1, Bournemouth 2.
Aston Villa 1-2 Bournemouth
Aston Villa are all but relegated after a defeat by Bournemouth - their eighth in a row - left them 15 points from safety with five games left.
Steve Cook's close-range finish set the visitors on their way before Joshua King scored after a defensive mix-up.
Jordan Ayew reduced the deficit with a powerful shot beyond Artur Boruc.
Villa need to win their remaining five games to have any chance of staying up, but could be down before they play at Manchester United on 16 April.
The Birmingham side could be relegated on Sunday - for the first time in 29 years - if Sunderland beat league leaders Leicester.
Alternatively, Norwich, who are 17th in the Premier League table - 15 points clear of Villa - entertain fellow strugglers Sunderland at 12:45 BST on 16 April.
If the Canaries avoid defeat in that game, Villa will be relegated.
White handkerchiefs as Villa get it wrong again
For 23 minutes on Saturday Villa were down before Jason Puncheon's 68th-minute winner for Crystal Palace against Norwich earned the Premier League's bottom club a temporary stay of execution.
Fans were in an unforgiving mood as the fractured relationship between home players and supporters continued.
There were thousands of empty seats at kick-off as some supporters chose to miss the first seven minutes in protest - seven being the number of times Villa have been champions of England.
Towards the end, other home fans were spotted waving white handkerchiefs - a sign of surrender - after another poor, careless performance.
Villa, who desperately needed a positive display to appease their disgruntled fans, set up to contain the Cherries yet were picked off at ease.
Bournemouth pass 40 points
Villa gave a full Premier League debut to 20-year-old midfielder Jordan Lyden - though he lasted only 45 minutes before being replaced at the start of the second half.
By then the match was already as good as over for Villa following another performance in which they lacked leadership, character, fight and had only one shot on target.
In contrast, Bournemouth, who welcomed back forward Callum Wilson after a serious knee injury, were bright and breezy.
Lewis Grabban forced a full-length save from Brad Guzan before Cook's finish from a short corner on the stroke of half-time gave them the lead.
The Cherries doubled their lead when Ciaran Clark was robbed by King, who went on to finish smartly - and although Villa went on to score a first goal in over seven and a half hours, the visitors held on comfortably.
Bournemouth were tipped for relegation at the stat of the season yet they are challenging for a top-half finish after reaching 41 points with five games left.
Man of the match - Joshua King (Bournemouth)
What they said
Aston Villa caretaker manager Eric Black, speaking to BBC Sport: "Not going down today is a small consolation. We've conceded poor goals, but we have to remain professional until the end.
"We didn't create as many chances as we would have liked. Ultimately, if you concede poor goals it will be hard to score.
"I'm sure it's not easy to play in that atmosphere, but there have only been two or three victories here this season so I won't be criticising the supporters.
"They turned out again today, which I find remarkable. This is certainly not down to the supporters."
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe, tells BBC Sport: "This was really important for us. It was very nervy from both teams but I thought we dominated the ball and deserved it in the end.
"It was a difficult game to play in because of the toxic atmosphere. We made it that way with the way we started."
Stats you need to know
- Villa have made more errors leading to goals than any other side in the Premier League this season (14).
- Steve Cook has scored four Premier League goals this season - the only defender with more is Scott Dann (5).
- Joshua King has scored five times for Bournemouth this season - he managed just five league goals in three seasons in the Championship with Blackburn.
- Jordan Ayew scored his first Premier League goal since December, ending a run of 10 games without scoring.
Up next
Villa's relegation will be confirmed if they fail to beat Manchester United at Old Trafford next Saturday - something they have not done since 2009.
Bournemouth host Liverpool on 17 April.
Line-ups
Aston Villa
- 1Guzan
- 7Bacuna
- 16Lescott
- 6Clark
- 43Cissokho
- 9SinclairSubstituted forTraoréat 71'minutes
- 38LydenSubstituted forGestedeat 45'minutes
- 15Westwood
- 18RichardsonSubstituted forGrealishat 84'minutes
- 8GueyeBooked at 36mins
- 19J AyewBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 4Richards
- 20Traoré
- 24C Sánchez
- 31Bunn
- 39Gestede
- 40Grealish
- 46Toner
Bournemouth
- 1Boruc
- 2Francis
- 5Elphick
- 3S CookBooked at 27mins
- 11DanielsBooked at 32mins
- 30Ritchie
- 6Surman
- 4Gosling
- 10GradelSubstituted forPughat 58'minutes
- 28GrabbanSubstituted forMacDonaldat 87'minutes
- 17KingSubstituted forC Wilsonat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Pugh
- 12Iturbe
- 13C Wilson
- 16MacDonald
- 23Federici
- 29Wiggins
- 32O'Kane
- Referee:
- Martin Atkinson
- Attendance:
- 31,057
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
