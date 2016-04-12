Welsh Premier & non-League round-up

Dafabet Welsh Premier League

Friday, 8 April

Championship Conference

MBi Llandudno 3-2 Newtown: Lewis Buckley's dramatic late winner boosted Llandudno's hopes of claiming an automatic Europa League spot. Newtown took the lead through Jason Oswell, before Marc Williams and Lee Thomas struck to put Llandudno 2-1 up at half-time. Oswell scored his second to bring Llandudno level, only for Buckley to strike in the fourth minute of added time.

Gap Connah's Quay 2-1 Airbus UK Broughton: Connah's Quay survived a late rally from Airbus to claim a home win. Two goals from Nick Rushton gave the hosts a commanding 2-0 lead at the break and, despite Ian Kearney's goal with less than 20 minutes left, Airbus' comeback fell short.

Play-Off Conference

Aberystwyth Town 3-1 Haverfordwest County: After seeing their hopes of survival boosted when Port Talbot failed their domestic licence, Haverfordwest were beaten by Aberystwyth on Friday night. Craig Williams put Aberystwyth ahead before Luke Borrelli's equaliser meant the visitors were level at half-time. But second-half goals from Chris Venables and Sean Pemberton secured the win for Aberystwyth.

Saturday, 9 April

Championship Conference

New Saints 2-0 Bala Town:The New Saints claimed their fifth consecutive Welsh Premier League title by beating Bala 2-0. Goals from Ryan Brobbel and a stunner from Aeron Edwards sealed the success.

Play-Off Conference

Bangor City 2-2 Carmarthen: Stalemate in the battle of the sides hoping for seventh spot. The hosts led twice through Michael Elstone and Anthony Miley in the first period, but a double from Liam Thomas, including a penalty deep in stoppage time, earned Carmarthen a point.

Rhyl 5-0 Port Talbot Town: Rhyl make an already bad week worse for Port Talbot as the North Walians hammered their fellow strugglers. Zac Corbett opened the scoring after ten minutes and Ibou Touray and John Owen both scored two goals apiece.

Port Talbot, who lost 7-0 last weekend, face Welsh Premier relegation after failing in their bid for a domestic licence this week and were punished by a team that could benefit from the Steelmen's misery and stay up if Port Talbot fail in their licence appeal.

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division

Saturday, 9 April

Barwell 3-0 Colwyn Bay

Tuesday, 12 April

Colwyn Bay 1-4 Whitby Town: Managerless Colwyn Bay were relegated for a second successive season as they lost at home to fellow strugglers Whitby Town in the Evostik Northern Premier Division. Whitby led through Richard Pell before Carl Lamb equalised for the hosts. But after the break, two goals by Michael Roberts either side of one from Anthony Hume sealed Colwyn Bay's fate.

Evo-Stik Southern Premier League Premier Division

Saturday, 9 April

Merthyr Town 1-1 St Neots Town

Tuesday, 12 April

Bideford 0-1 Merthyr Town

Women's Welsh Premier League

Sunday, 10 April

Cardiff City FC Women 6-2 Aberystwyth Town Ladies

Cyncoed Ladies 1-5 MBi Llandudno Ladies

PILCS Ladies 9-0 Newcastle Emlyn Ladies

Port Talbot Town Ladies 0-3 Cardiff Metropolitan Ladies

Rhyl & Prestatyn Ladies 1-3 Cwmbran Celtic Ladies