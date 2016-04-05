In pictures: Rangers' journey from Scotland's fourth tier to the Championship title 5 Apr 2016 From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/35969046 Read more about sharing. July 2012: Rangers run on to Brechin City's Glebe Park for their first match since liquidation - Ally McCoist's side won 2-1 after extra-time in the first round of the Ramsdens Cup July 2012: Rangers chairman Malcolm Murray, finance director Brian Stockbridge, head of football administration Andrew Dickson and chief executive Charles Green take in the game at Glebe Park August 2012: Almost 4,500 fans pack in to Peterhead's Balmoor Stadium to watch Rangers' first match in the Third Division. The game ended 2-2. March 2013: The Annan Athletic players celebrate a famous victory at Ibrox as they beat Rangers 2-1 in the Third Division. Earlier in the week, the club's chief executive, Charles Green, had described the current side as "probably the worst" Rangers team ever May 2013: Lee McCulloch lifts the Scottish Third Division trophy after Rangers had beaten Berwick Rangers 1-0. The Light Blues won the league by 24 points and enjoyed massive home backing but suffered home defeats by Annan and Peterhead and lost in October 2012 away to Stirling Albion. December 2013: Rangers won their first 15 matches in a row in League One, the rebranded third tier of Scottish football, but a 94th-minute goal by Stranraer's Jamie Longworth gave the visitors a 1-1 draw at Ibrox, much to the dismay of Jon Daly, Nicky Law and David Templeton. April 2014: Rangers manager Ally McCoist lays a wreath in memory of club favourite Sandy Jardine, who died from cancer aged 65. Jardine played an important role galvanising the fans in the preceding years of boardroom strife. April 2014: Skipper Lee McCulloch lifts the League One trophy as Rangers go through the entire campaign without losing a match. August 2014: Hearts' Osman Sow stuns Ibrox with a late winner during Rangers' opening fixture of the Championship season. The hosts go down 2-1. December 2014: With Rangers trailing Hearts in the Championship title race, Ally McCoist resigns as manager and is placed on "gardening leave". His last game in charge is a 2-0 home win over Livingston. Kenny McDowall takes the reins as caretaker boss. March 2015: Rangers concede a late equaliser at home to Queen of the South. Two days later, McDowall leaves the club. Stuart McCall is announced as his replacement. May 2015: Tempers flare as Motherwell hammer Rangers 6-1 on aggregate in last season's play-off to preserve their Premiership status. Bilel Mohsni and Lee Erwin clashed violently after the final whistle in the second leg at Fir Park. June 2015: Former Brentford boss Mark Warburton is appointed manager of Rangers, with club favourite Davie Weir his assistant. August 2015: Warburton's first Championship game at the helm ends with a 3-1 victory over St Mirren. Captain Lee Wallace scores twice with Dean Shiels adding a third. November 2015: Rangers suffer their first league defeat of the season as a 2-1 reverse away to Hibernian moves the Easter Road side to within five points of Warburton's men. December 2015: Eight weeks on, Rangers sweep Hibs aside to move three points clear of their title rivals as 2015 draws to a close. Jason Holt (twice), Nicky Clark and Martyn Waghorn all netted in a 4-2 triumph before a packed and jubilant Ibrox. December 2015: Rangers delight Ibrox with a 4-2 victory over title rivals Hibernian. April 2016: After missing a penalty, Raith Rovers' Harry Panayiotou scores a late, late equaliser to thwart Rangers' clinching of the Championship title. April 2015: The 3-3 draw at Starks Park merely delayed Rangers' triumph, though, as James Tavernier's goal eases Warburton's men past Dumbarton and seals the Championship title. Rangers are promoted to Scotland's top-flight and boyhood fan Andy Halliday immerses himself in the ecstatic Ibrox celebrations.