FA Cup: BBC agrees new deal to broadcast competition until 2021

More than 36 million viewers watched the FA Cup on the BBC last season

The BBC has signed a new three-year deal to show the FA Cup until 2021.

Live FA Cup action returned to the BBC after a six-year absence for the 2014-15 season in a shared-rights deal.

BT Sport has also extended its current contract for the same period.

About 36 million people watched FA Cup coverage on the BBC last season, nine million more than the previous campaign. Last season's final attracted a peak audience of 8.8 million for Arsenal's 4-0 win over Aston Villa.

The deal with the Football Association again includes streaming of matches online as well as the network television coverage.

The new deal will also result in more women's football being shown on the BBC.

The corporation will provide live coverage of international qualifiers, the Women's FA Cup final and one England women friendly match per season as well as additional live matches and Women's Super League highlights.

Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, said: "FA Cup coverage on the BBC will continue to unite the nation through must-see sporting moments, captivating audiences of all ages.

"The renewed deal will bring audiences closer to the action than ever before via an innovative digital offering across all platforms and showcase our commitment to the women's game."