AC Milan: Christian Maldini captains under-19s

Christian Maldini (right) is the third Maldini to represent AC Milan

Christian Maldini has become the third generation of his Italian footballing family to captain an AC Milan team.

The defender, 19, followed in the footsteps of father Paolo and grandfather Cesare by pulling on the armband for Milan's under-19s.

Left-back Paolo, 47, won five European Cups and seven Serie A titles over a 25-year career with the Rossoneri.

Centre-half Cesare won Serie A four times, the club's first European Cup in 1963 and managed AC Milan and Italy.

Christian was given the armband for Milan's Primavera side in a friendly against Novara on Saturday, in honour of Cesare who died a few days earlier, aged 84.