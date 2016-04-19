Championship
Brighton4QPR0

Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0 QPR

Anthony Knockaert
Anthony Knockaert's free-kick was his fourth goal since joining Brighton from Standard Liege in January

Anthony Knockaert inspired Brighton to an easy victory over QPR, leaving them only outside the automatic promotion places on goal difference.

The Frenchman curled home a superb free-kick to put the Seagulls in front.

Jiri Skalak thumped in from 30 yards and Connor Goldson headed home a third before Knockaert completed the rout.

Brighton's win draws them level on points with second-placed Burnley on 84 points, after the Clarets drew 1-1 with leaders Middlesbrough at Turf Moor.

Boro remain two points clear at the top, but Chris Hughton's Albion, who hammered Fulham 5-0 on Friday, have now won six of their last seven matches and are firmly in the hunt for a Premier League place.

With each side having three games left to play, Brighton have also cut Burnley's goal difference advantage to four after this latest goal spree.

It was a stuttering start by the hosts, with chances few and far between before Knockaert settled their nerves by finding the top corner in first-half stoppage time.

That seemed to knock Rangers' confidence, who went close in the opening period through Conor Washington and Matt Phillips, and Skalak's spectacular first goal for the Seagulls all but ended the game as a contest.

Goldson's towering header from a corner and Knockaert's slick finish confirmed Brighton's dominance, and they have now lost just once in their last 17 matches.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's visitors, who have now lost two and drawn six of their last eight away games, have dropped one place in the table to 12th after Leeds beat Wolves 2-1.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton:

"I hope it goes to the last game because it will mean we would have won our next two matches.

"No one knows what is going to happen.

"It is certainly more enjoyable than being at the other end of the table."

QPR manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink:

"Chris Hughton has done a magnificent job and Brighton are a good side - after they scored the first, they looked invincible.

"They got into their stride and, after the first half when we were quite good, we couldn`t get into our stride.

"As free-flowing and good as Brighton were, the first goal was key in the game.

"I must say, though, that I`m quite disappointed about the second and third goals and the fourth was offside."

Line-ups

Brighton

  • 13Stockdale
  • 2Bruno
  • 17Goldson
  • 5Dunk
  • 23Rosenior
  • 27Knockaert
  • 6Stephens
  • 7Kayal
  • 38SkalakBooked at 22minsSubstituted forMurphyat 70'minutes
  • 10HemedSubstituted forSidwellat 77'minutes
  • 21WilsonSubstituted forBaldockat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Mäenpää
  • 3Greer
  • 9Baldock
  • 12Bong
  • 15Murphy
  • 30Lua Lua
  • 36Sidwell

QPR

  • 25Smithies
  • 5Onuoha
  • 4HallBooked at 72mins
  • 6HillSubstituted forCheryat 60'minutes
  • 24Perch
  • 20Henry
  • 18Faurlin
  • 7Phillips
  • 21Luongo
  • 23HoilettSubstituted forPolterat 54'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9WashingtonSubstituted forEl Khayatiat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Chery
  • 11Gladwin
  • 19El Khayati
  • 29Ingram
  • 33Polter
  • 34Petrasso
  • 42Kpekawa
Referee:
Mark Heywood
Attendance:
25,411

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamQPR
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home13
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 4, Queens Park Rangers 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 4, Queens Park Rangers 0.

Foul by Steve Sidwell (Brighton and Hove Albion).

James Perch (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Matthew Phillips (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Booking

Sebastian Polter (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sebastian Polter (Queens Park Rangers).

Connor Goldson (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sebastian Polter (Queens Park Rangers).

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Karl Henry.

Attempt blocked. Beram Kayal (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Tjaronn Chery (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Massimo Luongo.

Attempt blocked. Tjaronn Chery (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew Phillips.

Foul by Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Tjaronn Chery (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 4, Queens Park Rangers 0. Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Steve Sidwell.

Attempt missed. Tjaronn Chery (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Beram Kayal.

Attempt missed. Connor Goldson (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dale Stephens following a corner.

Jamie Murphy (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Karl Henry (Queens Park Rangers).

Substitution

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Steve Sidwell replaces Tomer Hemed.

Attempt missed. Sebastian Polter (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Karl Henry with a cross.

Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alejandro Faurlin (Queens Park Rangers).

Foul by Sam Baldock (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Alejandro Faurlin (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 3, Queens Park Rangers 0. Connor Goldson (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Nedum Onuoha.

Booking

Grant Hall (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Grant Hall (Queens Park Rangers).

Substitution

Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Abdenasser El Khayati replaces Conor Washington.

Substitution

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jamie Murphy replaces Jiri Skalak.

Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Matthew Phillips tries a through ball, but Tjaronn Chery is caught offside.

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Beram Kayal tries a through ball, but Tomer Hemed is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Sam Baldock (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Matthew Phillips (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tjaronn Chery.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Middlesbrough43268960283286
2Burnley432315567353284
3Brighton432315567392884
4Hull4222101060312976
5Derby432113964402476
6Sheff Wed431816961421970
7Cardiff431616115346764
8Ipswich431614134949062
9Birmingham431612154945460
10Preston431416134242058
11Leeds431415144653-757
12QPR431317135252056
13Brentford42168186063-356
14Wolves431314165056-653
15Reading431312184953-451
16Huddersfield431311195760-350
17Blackburn431115174043-348
18Nottm Forest431115173744-748
19Fulham431115176473-948
20Rotherham43139215265-1348
21Bristol City431212194868-2048
22MK Dons43912223560-2539
23Charlton43813223773-3637
24Bolton43415243978-3927
View full Championship table

