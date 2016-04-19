Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 4, Queens Park Rangers 0.
Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0 QPR
Anthony Knockaert inspired Brighton to an easy victory over QPR, leaving them only outside the automatic promotion places on goal difference.
The Frenchman curled home a superb free-kick to put the Seagulls in front.
Jiri Skalak thumped in from 30 yards and Connor Goldson headed home a third before Knockaert completed the rout.
Brighton's win draws them level on points with second-placed Burnley on 84 points, after the Clarets drew 1-1 with leaders Middlesbrough at Turf Moor.
Boro remain two points clear at the top, but Chris Hughton's Albion, who hammered Fulham 5-0 on Friday, have now won six of their last seven matches and are firmly in the hunt for a Premier League place.
With each side having three games left to play, Brighton have also cut Burnley's goal difference advantage to four after this latest goal spree.
It was a stuttering start by the hosts, with chances few and far between before Knockaert settled their nerves by finding the top corner in first-half stoppage time.
That seemed to knock Rangers' confidence, who went close in the opening period through Conor Washington and Matt Phillips, and Skalak's spectacular first goal for the Seagulls all but ended the game as a contest.
Goldson's towering header from a corner and Knockaert's slick finish confirmed Brighton's dominance, and they have now lost just once in their last 17 matches.
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's visitors, who have now lost two and drawn six of their last eight away games, have dropped one place in the table to 12th after Leeds beat Wolves 2-1.
Brighton manager Chris Hughton:
"I hope it goes to the last game because it will mean we would have won our next two matches.
"No one knows what is going to happen.
"It is certainly more enjoyable than being at the other end of the table."
QPR manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink:
"Chris Hughton has done a magnificent job and Brighton are a good side - after they scored the first, they looked invincible.
"They got into their stride and, after the first half when we were quite good, we couldn`t get into our stride.
"As free-flowing and good as Brighton were, the first goal was key in the game.
"I must say, though, that I`m quite disappointed about the second and third goals and the fourth was offside."
Line-ups
Brighton
- 13Stockdale
- 2Bruno
- 17Goldson
- 5Dunk
- 23Rosenior
- 27Knockaert
- 6Stephens
- 7Kayal
- 38SkalakBooked at 22minsSubstituted forMurphyat 70'minutes
- 10HemedSubstituted forSidwellat 77'minutes
- 21WilsonSubstituted forBaldockat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Mäenpää
- 3Greer
- 9Baldock
- 12Bong
- 15Murphy
- 30Lua Lua
- 36Sidwell
QPR
- 25Smithies
- 5Onuoha
- 4HallBooked at 72mins
- 6HillSubstituted forCheryat 60'minutes
- 24Perch
- 20Henry
- 18Faurlin
- 7Phillips
- 21Luongo
- 23HoilettSubstituted forPolterat 54'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9WashingtonSubstituted forEl Khayatiat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Chery
- 11Gladwin
- 19El Khayati
- 29Ingram
- 33Polter
- 34Petrasso
- 42Kpekawa
- Referee:
- Mark Heywood
- Attendance:
- 25,411
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 4, Queens Park Rangers 0.
Foul by Steve Sidwell (Brighton and Hove Albion).
James Perch (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Matthew Phillips (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Sebastian Polter (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sebastian Polter (Queens Park Rangers).
Connor Goldson (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sebastian Polter (Queens Park Rangers).
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Karl Henry.
Attempt blocked. Beram Kayal (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Tjaronn Chery (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Massimo Luongo.
Attempt blocked. Tjaronn Chery (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew Phillips.
Foul by Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Tjaronn Chery (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 4, Queens Park Rangers 0. Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Steve Sidwell.
Attempt missed. Tjaronn Chery (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Beram Kayal.
Attempt missed. Connor Goldson (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dale Stephens following a corner.
Jamie Murphy (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Karl Henry (Queens Park Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Steve Sidwell replaces Tomer Hemed.
Attempt missed. Sebastian Polter (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Karl Henry with a cross.
Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alejandro Faurlin (Queens Park Rangers).
Foul by Sam Baldock (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Alejandro Faurlin (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 3, Queens Park Rangers 0. Connor Goldson (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Nedum Onuoha.
Booking
Grant Hall (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Grant Hall (Queens Park Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Abdenasser El Khayati replaces Conor Washington.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jamie Murphy replaces Jiri Skalak.
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Matthew Phillips tries a through ball, but Tjaronn Chery is caught offside.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Beram Kayal tries a through ball, but Tomer Hemed is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Sam Baldock (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Matthew Phillips (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tjaronn Chery.