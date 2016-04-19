Match ends, Rotherham United 1, Huddersfield Town 1.
Rotherham United 1-1 Huddersfield Town
Rotherham all but guaranteed their Championship safety with a draw against Huddersfield.
Greg Halford gave the hosts an early lead with a deflected strike from close range after Town failed to clear a corner.
Nahki Wells levelled when his low shot went under the dive of keeper Lee Camp.
Rotherham, nine points clear of the relegation zone with three games to play, need only one point to secure a third straight season in the division.
They were lucky to claim a point at the New York Stadium, with Huddersfield dominating the second half.
The Terriers host Birmingham City on Saturday, while Rotherham face Wolves.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rotherham United 1, Huddersfield Town 1.
Attempt missed. Karim Matmour (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joel Lynch.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Sean Scannell replaces Joe Lolley.
Offside, Huddersfield Town. Jamie Paterson tries a through ball, but Nahki Wells is caught offside.
Karim Matmour (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Frecklington (Rotherham United).
Foul by Jason Davidson (Huddersfield Town).
Grant Ward (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Danny Ward.
Attempt missed. Joel Lynch (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Philip Billing.
Foul by Jason Davidson (Huddersfield Town).
Grant Ward (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Huddersfield Town. Nahki Wells tries a through ball, but Jamie Paterson is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Karim Matmour.
Foul by Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town).
Richard Wood (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Karim Matmour.
Attempt saved. Richard Wood (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Kirk Broadfoot.
Attempt blocked. Kirk Broadfoot (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Jason Davidson (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Frecklington (Rotherham United).
Jason Davidson (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kirk Broadfoot (Rotherham United).
Foul by Karim Matmour (Huddersfield Town).
Richard Smallwood (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Huddersfield Town).
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Dean Whitehead.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Kirk Broadfoot.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Leon Best replaces Matt Derbyshire.
Foul by Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town).
Stephen Kelly (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Richard Wood.
Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Richard Smallwood (Rotherham United).
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Kirk Broadfoot.
Attempt blocked. Karim Matmour (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nahki Wells.