Rotherham United 1-1 Huddersfield Town

Nahki Wells has now scored 18 goals this season

Rotherham all but guaranteed their Championship safety with a draw against Huddersfield.

Greg Halford gave the hosts an early lead with a deflected strike from close range after Town failed to clear a corner.

Nahki Wells levelled when his low shot went under the dive of keeper Lee Camp.

Rotherham, nine points clear of the relegation zone with three games to play, need only one point to secure a third straight season in the division.

They were lucky to claim a point at the New York Stadium, with Huddersfield dominating the second half.

The Terriers host Birmingham City on Saturday, while Rotherham face Wolves.