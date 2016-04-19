Championship
Rotherham1Huddersfield1

Rotherham United 1-1 Huddersfield Town

Nahki Wells
Nahki Wells has now scored 18 goals this season

Rotherham all but guaranteed their Championship safety with a draw against Huddersfield.

Greg Halford gave the hosts an early lead with a deflected strike from close range after Town failed to clear a corner.

Nahki Wells levelled when his low shot went under the dive of keeper Lee Camp.

Rotherham, nine points clear of the relegation zone with three games to play, need only one point to secure a third straight season in the division.

They were lucky to claim a point at the New York Stadium, with Huddersfield dominating the second half.

The Terriers host Birmingham City on Saturday, while Rotherham face Wolves.

Line-ups

Rotherham

  • 1Camp
  • 12Kelly
  • 5Broadfoot
  • 6Wood
  • 3Mattock
  • 15Halford
  • 17Ward
  • 8Frecklington
  • 33Smallwood
  • 27DerbyshireSubstituted forBestat 64'minutes
  • 9Ward

Substitutes

  • 11Green
  • 14Burke
  • 16Richardson
  • 19Clarke-Harris
  • 22Newell
  • 30Kenny
  • 50Best

Huddersfield

  • 1Steer
  • 2Smith
  • 5Hudson
  • 33Lynch
  • 3Davidson
  • 4Whitehead
  • 29Billing
  • 18LolleySubstituted forScannellat 90'minutes
  • 17BunnSubstituted forPatersonat 58'minutes
  • 24van La ParraSubstituted forMatmourat 58'minutes
  • 21Wells

Substitutes

  • 7Scannell
  • 8Paterson
  • 10Matmour
  • 14Cranie
  • 16Huws
  • 22Dempsey
  • 26Allinson
Referee:
Darren Drysdale
Attendance:
10,292

Match Stats

Home TeamRotherhamAway TeamHuddersfield
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home13
Away13
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Rotherham United 1, Huddersfield Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Rotherham United 1, Huddersfield Town 1.

Attempt missed. Karim Matmour (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joel Lynch.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Sean Scannell replaces Joe Lolley.

Offside, Huddersfield Town. Jamie Paterson tries a through ball, but Nahki Wells is caught offside.

Karim Matmour (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Frecklington (Rotherham United).

Foul by Jason Davidson (Huddersfield Town).

Grant Ward (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Danny Ward.

Attempt missed. Joel Lynch (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Philip Billing.

Foul by Jason Davidson (Huddersfield Town).

Grant Ward (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Offside, Huddersfield Town. Nahki Wells tries a through ball, but Jamie Paterson is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Karim Matmour.

Foul by Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town).

Richard Wood (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Karim Matmour.

Attempt saved. Richard Wood (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Kirk Broadfoot.

Attempt blocked. Kirk Broadfoot (Rotherham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Jason Davidson (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Frecklington (Rotherham United).

Jason Davidson (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kirk Broadfoot (Rotherham United).

Foul by Karim Matmour (Huddersfield Town).

Richard Smallwood (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (Huddersfield Town).

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Dean Whitehead.

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Kirk Broadfoot.

Substitution

Substitution, Rotherham United. Leon Best replaces Matt Derbyshire.

Foul by Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town).

Stephen Kelly (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Richard Wood.

Philip Billing (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Richard Smallwood (Rotherham United).

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Kirk Broadfoot.

Attempt blocked. Karim Matmour (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nahki Wells.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Middlesbrough43268960283286
2Burnley432315567353284
3Brighton432315567392884
4Hull4222101060312976
5Derby432113964402476
6Sheff Wed431816961421970
7Cardiff431616115346764
8Ipswich431614134949062
9Birmingham431612154945460
10Preston431416134242058
11Leeds431415144653-757
12QPR431317135252056
13Brentford42168186063-356
14Wolves431314165056-653
15Reading431312184953-451
16Huddersfield431311195760-350
17Blackburn431115174043-348
18Nottm Forest431115173744-748
19Fulham431115176473-948
20Rotherham43139215265-1348
21Bristol City431212194868-2048
22MK Dons43912223560-2539
23Charlton43813223773-3637
24Bolton43415243978-3927
