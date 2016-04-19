League Two
Leyton Orient1Plymouth3

Leyton Orient 1-3 Plymouth Argyle

Jake Jervis scored twice to defeat Leyton Orient and keep Plymouth's hopes of automatic promotion alive.

Peter Hartley ghosted in unmarked at the back post to direct the impressive Graham Carey's free-kick into the net.

Jervis doubled Plymouth's lead after the break, heading home Carey's free-kick before Orient received a lifeline with Lloyd James scoring from the spot.

But Mathieu Baudry's ill-judged back pass found Jervis, who slotted into an empty net to make sure of the win.

Leyton Orient head coach Andy Hessenthaler told BBC Radio London:

"It's so crucial that you're good in both boxes, and certainly set plays, we didn't defend them.

"Two set plays and a mistake at the end has cost us the game.

"The one just before half-time was a bit of a kick in the teeth because there was nothing really in the game in the first half."

Line-ups

Leyton Orient

  • 1Cisak
  • 34Hunt
  • 6Baudry
  • 16Brisley
  • 20Binnom-Williams
  • 2ClohessySubstituted forKashketat 70'minutes
  • 8James
  • 15Atangana
  • 17TurgottBooked at 64minsSubstituted forJahraldo-Martinat 86'minutes
  • 32GnanduilletSubstituted forPalmerat 63'minutes
  • 27Simpson

Substitutes

  • 9Palmer
  • 12Payne
  • 14Moore
  • 19Kashket
  • 29Sargeant
  • 30Jahraldo-Martin
  • 36Ramage

Plymouth

  • 23McCormick
  • 2Mellor
  • 5Nelson
  • 6Hartley
  • 16Purrington
  • 4McHughSubstituted forForsterat 57'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 20BoatengBooked at 62mins
  • 32Houghton
  • 10Carey
  • 19MattSubstituted forWyldeat 90+5'minutes
  • 9ReidSubstituted forJervisat 37'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Sawyer
  • 11Wylde
  • 14Jervis
  • 15Harvey
  • 27Tanner
  • 28Forster
  • 31Dorel
Referee:
Tim Robinson
Attendance:
4,908

Match Stats

Home TeamLeyton OrientAway TeamPlymouth
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home4
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Leyton Orient 1, Plymouth Argyle 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Leyton Orient 1, Plymouth Argyle 3.

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Gregg Wylde replaces Jamille Matt.

Goal!

Goal! Leyton Orient 1, Plymouth Argyle 3. Jake Jervis (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamille Matt.

Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shaun Brisley (Leyton Orient).

Foul by Kelvin Mellor (Plymouth Argyle).

Calaum Jahraldo-Martin (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Calaum Jahraldo-Martin replaces Blair Turgott.

Attempt missed. Hiram Boateng (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Kelvin Mellor (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nigel Atangana (Leyton Orient).

Goal!

Goal! Leyton Orient 1, Plymouth Argyle 2. Lloyd James (Leyton Orient) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Booking

Jordan Forster (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty conceded by Jordan Forster (Plymouth Argyle) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Leyton Orient. Ollie Palmer draws a foul in the penalty area.

Goal!

Goal! Leyton Orient 0, Plymouth Argyle 2. Jake Jervis (Plymouth Argyle) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Graham Carey with a cross.

Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jerome Binnom-Williams (Leyton Orient).

Foul by Kelvin Mellor (Plymouth Argyle).

Blair Turgott (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Jerome Binnom-Williams.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Scott Kashket replaces Sean Clohessy.

Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Jordan Forster.

Booking

Blair Turgott (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Ollie Palmer replaces Armand Gnanduillet.

Booking

Hiram Boateng (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Hiram Boateng (Plymouth Argyle).

Lloyd James (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.

Nigel Atangana (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle).

Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Peter Hartley.

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Jordan Forster replaces Carl McHugh because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Carl McHugh (Plymouth Argyle) because of an injury.

Delay in match Jerome Binnom-Williams (Leyton Orient) because of an injury.

Jake Jervis (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jerome Binnom-Williams (Leyton Orient).

Hiram Boateng (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northampton432711577443392
2Accrington432212970482278
3Oxford Utd432114877413677
4Plymouth432381263412277
5Bristol Rovers432371368432576
6Portsmouth421815969412869
7Wimbledon4219111262491368
8Wycombe431713134438664
9Cambridge4317121462521063
10Exeter431712146057363
11Leyton Orient431712145860-263
12Mansfield431711156051962
13Luton43188175857162
14Carlisle431516126160161
15Barnet431610176063-358
16Hartlepool43156224963-1451
17Notts County43139215276-2448
18Crawley43138224571-2647
19Yeovil431014193854-1644
20Morecambe43128236685-1944
21Stevenage431013204866-1843
22Newport431012214261-1942
23York43712244979-3033
24Dag & Red43610273977-3828
View full League Two table

