Match ends, Leyton Orient 1, Plymouth Argyle 3.
Leyton Orient 1-3 Plymouth Argyle
Jake Jervis scored twice to defeat Leyton Orient and keep Plymouth's hopes of automatic promotion alive.
Peter Hartley ghosted in unmarked at the back post to direct the impressive Graham Carey's free-kick into the net.
Jervis doubled Plymouth's lead after the break, heading home Carey's free-kick before Orient received a lifeline with Lloyd James scoring from the spot.
But Mathieu Baudry's ill-judged back pass found Jervis, who slotted into an empty net to make sure of the win.
Leyton Orient head coach Andy Hessenthaler told BBC Radio London:
"It's so crucial that you're good in both boxes, and certainly set plays, we didn't defend them.
"Two set plays and a mistake at the end has cost us the game.
"The one just before half-time was a bit of a kick in the teeth because there was nothing really in the game in the first half."
Line-ups
Leyton Orient
- 1Cisak
- 34Hunt
- 6Baudry
- 16Brisley
- 20Binnom-Williams
- 2ClohessySubstituted forKashketat 70'minutes
- 8James
- 15Atangana
- 17TurgottBooked at 64minsSubstituted forJahraldo-Martinat 86'minutes
- 32GnanduilletSubstituted forPalmerat 63'minutes
- 27Simpson
Substitutes
- 9Palmer
- 12Payne
- 14Moore
- 19Kashket
- 29Sargeant
- 30Jahraldo-Martin
- 36Ramage
Plymouth
- 23McCormick
- 2Mellor
- 5Nelson
- 6Hartley
- 16Purrington
- 4McHughSubstituted forForsterat 57'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 20BoatengBooked at 62mins
- 32Houghton
- 10Carey
- 19MattSubstituted forWyldeat 90+5'minutes
- 9ReidSubstituted forJervisat 37'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Sawyer
- 11Wylde
- 14Jervis
- 15Harvey
- 27Tanner
- 28Forster
- 31Dorel
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 4,908
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leyton Orient 1, Plymouth Argyle 3.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Gregg Wylde replaces Jamille Matt.
Goal!
Goal! Leyton Orient 1, Plymouth Argyle 3. Jake Jervis (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamille Matt.
Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shaun Brisley (Leyton Orient).
Foul by Kelvin Mellor (Plymouth Argyle).
Calaum Jahraldo-Martin (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Calaum Jahraldo-Martin replaces Blair Turgott.
Attempt missed. Hiram Boateng (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Kelvin Mellor (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nigel Atangana (Leyton Orient).
Goal!
Goal! Leyton Orient 1, Plymouth Argyle 2. Lloyd James (Leyton Orient) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Jordan Forster (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Jordan Forster (Plymouth Argyle) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Leyton Orient. Ollie Palmer draws a foul in the penalty area.
Goal!
Goal! Leyton Orient 0, Plymouth Argyle 2. Jake Jervis (Plymouth Argyle) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Graham Carey with a cross.
Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jerome Binnom-Williams (Leyton Orient).
Foul by Kelvin Mellor (Plymouth Argyle).
Blair Turgott (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Jerome Binnom-Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Scott Kashket replaces Sean Clohessy.
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Jordan Forster.
Booking
Blair Turgott (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Ollie Palmer replaces Armand Gnanduillet.
Booking
Hiram Boateng (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Hiram Boateng (Plymouth Argyle).
Lloyd James (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.
Nigel Atangana (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle).
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Peter Hartley.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Jordan Forster replaces Carl McHugh because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Carl McHugh (Plymouth Argyle) because of an injury.
Delay in match Jerome Binnom-Williams (Leyton Orient) because of an injury.
Jake Jervis (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jerome Binnom-Williams (Leyton Orient).
Hiram Boateng (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.