Leyton Orient 1-3 Plymouth Argyle

Jake Jervis scored twice to defeat Leyton Orient and keep Plymouth's hopes of automatic promotion alive.

Peter Hartley ghosted in unmarked at the back post to direct the impressive Graham Carey's free-kick into the net.

Jervis doubled Plymouth's lead after the break, heading home Carey's free-kick before Orient received a lifeline with Lloyd James scoring from the spot.

But Mathieu Baudry's ill-judged back pass found Jervis, who slotted into an empty net to make sure of the win.

Leyton Orient head coach Andy Hessenthaler told BBC Radio London:

"It's so crucial that you're good in both boxes, and certainly set plays, we didn't defend them.

"Two set plays and a mistake at the end has cost us the game.

"The one just before half-time was a bit of a kick in the teeth because there was nothing really in the game in the first half."