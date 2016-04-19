Match ends, Bristol City 2, Derby County 3.
Bristol City 2-3 Derby County
Tom Ince scored the winner as Derby came from behind to secure a place in the Championship play-offs by beating lowly Bristol City.
Johnny Russell's header gave the visitors a lead which lasted barely a minute as Jonathan Kodjia levelled.
Bobby Reid scored from distance as City led at half-time, but Derby struck back shortly after the break.
Craig Bryson levelled from 12 yards before Ince put his team ahead with a left-footed shot across goal.
It is the first time Derby have won four successive league games since April 2014 and victory, combined with Cardiff City's defeat at Brentford, ensures they will finish the season inside the top six.
With three games remaining, Derby are level on points with fourth-placed Hull, who enjoyed a late victory over Reading and have a game in hand.
Bristol City showed commitment throughout the match but it was an error-strewn performance.
The defeat, plus MK Dons' draw at Sheffield Wednesday, means City still need a point to guarantee Championship survival.
Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson:
"I'm disappointed with the result and angry at the performance. We were naive tonight and didn't communicate as well as we needed to.
"The players gave everything and the problem was our quality, not our attitude.
"You can't make as many mistakes in succession as we did against a good side. That's me being honest."
Derby head coach Darren Wassall:
"That's four wins on the trot, the first time we have done that for two years.
"Now we want to extend that run right through to the play-offs because it's important we go into the semi-finals in the best possible form.
"It was the ideal result for us after trailing 2-1 at half time. We knew it would be tough because Bristol City have been in good form at home recently.
"I'm delighted with the way the players responded in the second half. In the end we could have had more goals."
Line-ups
Bristol City
- 12O'Donnell
- 26Matthews
- 4Flint
- 17Baker
- 23Bryan
- 7Smith
- 21Pack
- 15FreemanSubstituted forWagstaffat 72'minutes
- 14ReidSubstituted forOdemwingieat 71'minutes
- 9TomlinSubstituted forWilbrahamat 86'minutes
- 22Kodjia
Substitutes
- 2Little
- 3Williams
- 11Wagstaff
- 13Golbourne
- 18Wilbraham
- 24O'Leary
- 27Odemwingie
Derby
- 17Carson
- 2Christie
- 6Keogh
- 14Shackell
- 29OlssonBooked at 90mins
- 4Bryson
- 34Thorne
- 18Butterfield
- 11RussellSubstituted forWeimannat 76'minutes
- 9Martin
- 23Ince
Substitutes
- 5Buxton
- 10Bent
- 19Hughes
- 22Blackman
- 24Weimann
- 35Mitchell
- 39Elsnik
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
- Attendance:
- 15,341
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bristol City 2, Derby County 3.
George Thorne (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Bryan (Bristol City).
Foul by Markus Olsson (Derby County).
Scott Wagstaff (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Markus Olsson (Derby County) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Craig Bryson (Derby County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Cyrus Christie.
Attempt saved. Chris Martin (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Ince.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Aaron Wilbraham replaces Lee Tomlin.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Cyrus Christie.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jason Shackell (Derby County) because of an injury.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Scott Wagstaff.
Jason Shackell (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Peter Odemwingie (Bristol City).
Richard Keogh (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Peter Odemwingie (Bristol City).
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Andreas Weimann replaces Johnny Russell.
Attempt blocked. Jacob Butterfield (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by George Thorne.
Chris Martin (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Tomlin (Bristol City).
Offside, Derby County. Scott Carson tries a through ball, but Chris Martin is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Scott Wagstaff replaces Luke Freeman.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Peter Odemwingie replaces Bobby Reid.
Richard Keogh (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathan Baker (Bristol City).
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Jason Shackell.
Craig Bryson (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joe Bryan (Bristol City).
Attempt missed. Jonathan Kodjia (Bristol City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marlon Pack.
Attempt saved. Craig Bryson (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Martin.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Joe Bryan.
Attempt saved. Jason Shackell (Derby County) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jacob Butterfield with a cross.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Richard O'Donnell.
Attempt blocked. George Thorne (Derby County) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jacob Butterfield with a cross.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Adam Matthews.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol City 2, Derby County 3. Tom Ince (Derby County) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chris Martin.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Aden Flint.
Attempt blocked. Cyrus Christie (Derby County) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Johnny Russell.