Leicester City: Gianluigi Buffon welcomes the Foxes to Europe

Buffon was coached by his countryman Ranieri at Juventus from 2007-09

Italy and Juventus goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon has welcomed Leicester City and his former manager Claudio Ranieri to the Champions League.

The Foxes secured their place in Europe's top competition for the first time at the weekend and need three more wins to guarantee the Premier League title.

Leicester, who this time last season were fighting relegation from England's top flight, are seven points ahead of second-placed Tottenham.

"Leicester is no more a fairy tale, now is reality. Welcome in Europe Mr Claudio Ranieri," tweeted Buffon, who was coached by his fellow countryman at Juventus from 2007-09.

Ranieri and Leicester's achievements made the headlines in Italy on Monday

Ranieri's achievements with Leicester dominated the front of the Italian sports newspapers on Monday, despite a full weekend of Serie A fixtures including Juventus' win against AC Milan.

The 64-year-old last managed in Italy in 2012, when he was sacked by Inter Milan, prior to that he resigned after a two-year spell with Roma and was also dismissed by Juventus.

"Ranieri's rise to the throne," wrote La Gazzetta dello Sport, "Another victory, the tears and the miracle of Vardy."

While Corriere dello Sport wrote: "The lesson of Ranieri: You can bring an outsider a step from the title, you can cry with joy, you can talk about emotions."