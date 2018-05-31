BBC Sport - FA Cup: 17 years since Ryan Giggs' semi-final magic

FA Cup: 17 years since magical Giggs goal

It is 17 years to the day since Ryan Giggs scored a magical solo goal in an FA Cup semi-final replay against Arsenal at Villa Park in 1999.

Arsenal and Manchester United could not be separated when they met in the 1999 semi-final at Villa Park on 11 April as the Premier League's then top two played out a goalless draw.

But three days later the last-ever FA Cup semi-final replay would go down in history as a night of high drama.

Goals from David Beckham and Dennis Bergkamp either side of half-time had left the tie poised at 1-1.

Enter Ryan Giggs with 11 minutes remaining in extra time.

Watch 50 iconic FA Cup goals here.

Top Stories