Adam Bartlett and Lewis Hawkins sign Hartlepool United deals

Midfielder Lewis Hawkins has been with Hartlepool since he was 17-years-old

Hartlepool United goalkeeper Adam Bartlett and midfielder Lewis Hawkins have signed new contracts, although the terms are undisclosed.

Bartlett, 30, joined Pools last summer from Gateshead and has made 15 appearances this season in tandem with first-choice keeper Trevor Carson.

Hawkins, 22, joined the club aged 17 and has scored two goals in 22 games this term.

Meanwhile, scholar Jack Blackford, 17, has been offered a professional deal.

"Trevor is probably the best keeper in League Two but Adam isn't far behind," Manager Craig Hignett told the club website.

"His attitude and professionalism has been a shining light to everyone at the club and I'm really pleased we've been able to tie him down to a new deal.

"Lewis has been fantastic since I came to the club. His attitude, commitment and willingness to learn and play the way we're playing has been brilliant."