Wrexham2Braintree3

Wrexham 2-3 Braintree Town

Mitch Brundle put Braintree on the brink of the National League play-offs with a late winner that ended Wrexham's promotion hopes.

The visitors stayed fifth, three points clear of Eastleigh and Tranmere after Rovers won at the Spitfires.

Michael Cheek scored Braintree's opener before Simon Heslop levelled and Lee Fowler put the hosts ahead.

Cheek added a second before the break and Brundle struck to keep Braintree's promotion hopes alive.

Wrexham manager Gary Mills told BBC Radio Wales: "We always knew we were rank outsiders to do it (make the play-offs), but it's disappointing to not win the game and go into it with a chance next week.

"When we went 2-1 up we started to dominate the game a little bit, but then we go and give away a stupid goal again and it changes the whole mental state of the players.

"It was a tough afternoon. We've given away some sloppy goals, which I've said too many times this season.

"You can't give away three goals at home - and sloppy goals at that - and it's cost us."

Line-ups

Wrexham

  • 30Taylor
  • 23HeslopSubstituted forGrayat 60'minutes
  • 4Smith
  • 6Fyfield
  • 7FowlerSubstituted forYorkat 60'minutes
  • 10Jennings
  • 3Newton
  • 15EvansBooked at 41mins
  • 12Carrington
  • 14Jackson
  • 5HudsonSubstituted forBriscoeat 46'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Vidal
  • 9Gray
  • 16York
  • 21Briscoe
  • 25Beck

Braintree

  • 1King
  • 17Long
  • 15Phillips
  • 7Brundle
  • 3Habergham
  • 6FryBooked at 50mins
  • 14MilesSubstituted forPaineat 61'minutes
  • 23CheekSubstituted forCardwellat 74'minutes
  • 10Akinola
  • 30WoodyardSubstituted forSparkesat 69'minutes
  • 8DavisBooked at 37mins

Substitutes

  • 2Clerima
  • 5Paine
  • 11Sparkes
  • 22Edgar
  • 25Cardwell
Referee:
Adrian Holmes
Attendance:
4,507

Match Stats

Home TeamWrexhamAway TeamBraintree
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home12
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home14
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Wrexham 2, Braintree Town 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Wrexham 2, Braintree Town 3.

Corner, Wrexham.

Corner, Wrexham.

Attempt missed. Louis Briscoe (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by James Gray (Wrexham).

Mark Phillips (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.

Offside, Wrexham. Kayden Jackson tries a through ball, but Kayden Jackson is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Wrexham 2, Braintree Town 3. Mitch Brundle (Braintree Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner.

Offside, Wrexham. Kayden Jackson tries a through ball, but Kayden Jackson is caught offside.

Corner, Wrexham.

Foul by Matt Fry (Braintree Town).

James Gray (Wrexham) wins a free kick.

Corner, Wrexham.

Corner, Braintree Town.

Substitution

Substitution, Braintree Town. Harry Cardwell replaces Michael Cheek.

Attempt missed. Louis Briscoe (Wrexham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Foul by Kayden Jackson (Wrexham).

Matt Fry (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Braintree Town. Dan Sparkes replaces Alex Woodyard because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Kayden Jackson (Wrexham) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Matt Paine (Braintree Town).

Connor Jennings (Wrexham) wins a free kick.

Foul by Matt Fry (Braintree Town).

James Gray (Wrexham) wins a free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Braintree Town. Matt Paine replaces Taylor Miles.

Substitution

Substitution, Wrexham. Wes York replaces Lee Fowler.

Substitution

Substitution, Wrexham. James Gray replaces Simon Heslop.

Foul by Alex Woodyard (Braintree Town).

Lee Fowler (Wrexham) wins a free kick.

Attempt missed. Connor Jennings (Wrexham) header from the left side of the box is too high.

Foul by Kenny Davis (Braintree Town).

Kayden Jackson (Wrexham) wins a free kick.

Corner, Braintree Town.

Foul by Kayden Jackson (Wrexham).

Sam Habergham (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.

Corner, Wrexham.

Booking

Matt Fry (Braintree Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Matt Fry (Braintree Town).

Connor Jennings (Wrexham) wins a free kick.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham452911584295598
2Forest Green452511968422686
3Grimsby452214982443880
4Dover4523111175522380
5Braintree4522121153381578
6Tranmere4521121260441675
7Eastleigh4521121263511275
8Wrexham452091671541769
9Gateshead451910165766-967
10Macclesfield451981859471265
11Barrow451614156271-962
12Lincoln City451613166865361
13Bromley45179196669-360
14Woking451610196967258
15Southport451413184961-1255
16Aldershot45158225171-2053
17Chester451312206369-651
18Torquay451312205172-2151
19Boreham Wood451114204149-847
20Halifax451211225481-2747
21Guiseley451016194367-2446
22Altrincham451014214870-2244
23Kidderminster45813244568-2337
24Welling45811263570-3535
