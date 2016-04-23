Match ends, Wrexham 2, Braintree Town 3.
Wrexham 2-3 Braintree Town
-
- From the section Football
Mitch Brundle put Braintree on the brink of the National League play-offs with a late winner that ended Wrexham's promotion hopes.
The visitors stayed fifth, three points clear of Eastleigh and Tranmere after Rovers won at the Spitfires.
Michael Cheek scored Braintree's opener before Simon Heslop levelled and Lee Fowler put the hosts ahead.
Cheek added a second before the break and Brundle struck to keep Braintree's promotion hopes alive.
Wrexham manager Gary Mills told BBC Radio Wales: "We always knew we were rank outsiders to do it (make the play-offs), but it's disappointing to not win the game and go into it with a chance next week.
"When we went 2-1 up we started to dominate the game a little bit, but then we go and give away a stupid goal again and it changes the whole mental state of the players.
"It was a tough afternoon. We've given away some sloppy goals, which I've said too many times this season.
"You can't give away three goals at home - and sloppy goals at that - and it's cost us."
Line-ups
Wrexham
- 30Taylor
- 23HeslopSubstituted forGrayat 60'minutes
- 4Smith
- 6Fyfield
- 7FowlerSubstituted forYorkat 60'minutes
- 10Jennings
- 3Newton
- 15EvansBooked at 41mins
- 12Carrington
- 14Jackson
- 5HudsonSubstituted forBriscoeat 46'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Vidal
- 9Gray
- 16York
- 21Briscoe
- 25Beck
Braintree
- 1King
- 17Long
- 15Phillips
- 7Brundle
- 3Habergham
- 6FryBooked at 50mins
- 14MilesSubstituted forPaineat 61'minutes
- 23CheekSubstituted forCardwellat 74'minutes
- 10Akinola
- 30WoodyardSubstituted forSparkesat 69'minutes
- 8DavisBooked at 37mins
Substitutes
- 2Clerima
- 5Paine
- 11Sparkes
- 22Edgar
- 25Cardwell
- Referee:
- Adrian Holmes
- Attendance:
- 4,507
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wrexham 2, Braintree Town 3.
Corner, Wrexham.
Corner, Wrexham.
Attempt missed. Louis Briscoe (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by James Gray (Wrexham).
Mark Phillips (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.
Offside, Wrexham. Kayden Jackson tries a through ball, but Kayden Jackson is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Wrexham 2, Braintree Town 3. Mitch Brundle (Braintree Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner.
Offside, Wrexham. Kayden Jackson tries a through ball, but Kayden Jackson is caught offside.
Corner, Wrexham.
Foul by Matt Fry (Braintree Town).
James Gray (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Corner, Wrexham.
Corner, Braintree Town.
Substitution
Substitution, Braintree Town. Harry Cardwell replaces Michael Cheek.
Attempt missed. Louis Briscoe (Wrexham) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Foul by Kayden Jackson (Wrexham).
Matt Fry (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Braintree Town. Dan Sparkes replaces Alex Woodyard because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Kayden Jackson (Wrexham) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Matt Paine (Braintree Town).
Connor Jennings (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Foul by Matt Fry (Braintree Town).
James Gray (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Braintree Town. Matt Paine replaces Taylor Miles.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Wes York replaces Lee Fowler.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. James Gray replaces Simon Heslop.
Foul by Alex Woodyard (Braintree Town).
Lee Fowler (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Connor Jennings (Wrexham) header from the left side of the box is too high.
Foul by Kenny Davis (Braintree Town).
Kayden Jackson (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Corner, Braintree Town.
Foul by Kayden Jackson (Wrexham).
Sam Habergham (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.
Corner, Wrexham.
Booking
Matt Fry (Braintree Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Matt Fry (Braintree Town).
Connor Jennings (Wrexham) wins a free kick.