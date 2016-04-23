Wrexham 2-3 Braintree Town

Mitch Brundle put Braintree on the brink of the National League play-offs with a late winner that ended Wrexham's promotion hopes.

The visitors stayed fifth, three points clear of Eastleigh and Tranmere after Rovers won at the Spitfires.

Michael Cheek scored Braintree's opener before Simon Heslop levelled and Lee Fowler put the hosts ahead.

Cheek added a second before the break and Brundle struck to keep Braintree's promotion hopes alive.

Wrexham manager Gary Mills told BBC Radio Wales: "We always knew we were rank outsiders to do it (make the play-offs), but it's disappointing to not win the game and go into it with a chance next week.

"When we went 2-1 up we started to dominate the game a little bit, but then we go and give away a stupid goal again and it changes the whole mental state of the players.

"It was a tough afternoon. We've given away some sloppy goals, which I've said too many times this season.

"You can't give away three goals at home - and sloppy goals at that - and it's cost us."