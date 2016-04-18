Jose Mourinho & Carlo Ancelotti would not enjoy Championship - Steve Evans

Steve Evans took over at Leeds in October after Uwe Rosler's departure

Leeds boss Steve Evans does not think Jose Mourinho or Carlo Ancelotti would thrive managing in the Championship.

Owner Massimo Cellino told the Daily Telegraph he had spoken to ex-Chelsea manager Mourinho and former Real Madrid boss Ancelotti about managing the club.

"They're great managers and outstanding coaches," Evans told BBC Radio Leeds.

"Whether they would be able to acclimatise and understand the remit of clubs in the Championship and that the schedule is relentless, I'm not sure."

Mourinho, who was sacked by Chelsea in December, and incoming Bayern Munich boss Ancelotti have both won the Champions League with two different clubs.

Former Rotherham boss Evans, 53, was appointed at Elland Road in October and is now the Championship club's longest serving boss since Cellino took over in April 2014.

He added: "The head coaches who have preceded me have all talked about how tough the job is here and you possibly don't realise just how tough until you are in the hotseat.

"That's because of the expectation of where this club has been and the hunger to get back there."

Despite speculation surrounding his position, Evans says that he "has to believe" that he will be in charge of the club next season.

"I think I'm the best person to take the club forward. I have to believe that I am going to be here next season," he said.

"I 100% believe that, if I am here next season, we will challenge for the Premier League.

"My heart tells me that I will be here and my head tells me I will be here and I have to believe that."

Leeds, who host Wolves on Tuesday, have won their last two matches to move up to 12th in the Championship.