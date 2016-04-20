Leeds United: Massimo Cellino's son Edoardo suspended and fined by FA

Elland Road
Leeds United are 11th in the Championship table after 43 games

The son of Leeds owner Massimo Cellino has been suspended from all football-related activities for three matches and fined by the Football Association for comments he made on social media.

Edoardo Cellino, a club director, was fined £5,000 for using abusive and/or insulting and/or improper language.

It was an 'aggravated breach' as his comments referenced a disability.

He was warned by the FA about his future conduct and must also complete an education course.

