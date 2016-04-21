Lee Cattermole: Sunderland midfielder believes club can win remaining games

Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole started his career at Middlesbrough

Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole thinks they can earn maximum points from their remaining games and avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The Black Cats beat relegation rivals Norwich on Sunday to move one point from safety with five matches left, but still have to play Arsenal and Chelsea at the Stadium of Light.

"I'm seeing five games left and I think we can win every one of them," he said.

"It would be unbelievable if we did but that is what we are aiming to do."

Cattermole has made 27 appearances for Sunderland in the Premier League this season and has fought to keep his place in manager Sam Allardyce's starting 11.

"I've been out of the team this season and changed positions and you find yourself frustrated but you've got to look away from yourself at times and look at why the manager is doing it," he told BBC Newcastle.

"He knows what's best for the team and you've got to follow him. We've got a lot of good professionals in the squad and it's important we all believe and hopefully not find ourselves in this position again."

Sunderland's final run-in begins against Arsenal on Sunday, followed by matches against Stoke, Chelsea, Everton and Watford.

Cattermole added: "One thing we have done over the years is focus on ourselves. After the game you think 'how did they get on?' which is normal and you want to know if the results have gone our way.

"We haven't managed to get the goals we deserve and hopefully on Sunday we can find a bit of space and get the shots off."