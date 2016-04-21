Ramiro Funes Mori apologises for Divock Origi red card tackle

Ramiro Funes Mori's red card was Everton's fifth of the season

Everton defender Ramiro Funes Mori has apologised for the tackle which injured Liverpool striker Divock Origi in the Merseyside derby.

Argentine Funes Mori was sent off for the challenge in Everton's 4-0 defeat.

"I very much regret what happened," Funes Mori said. "It was never my intention to harm a rival and I fervently hope it's nothing serious."

Origi was taken off on a stretcher and will have his ankle injury assessed amid fears of ligament damage.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed Origi's ankle was not broken but described the tackle as a "big shadow on the game".

Funes Mori, who was criticised for grabbing the Everton badge on his shirt as he left the field, added in his statement that he had not intended to "harm my team mates by my being sent off".

The 25-year-old centre-back will miss the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United through suspension.

