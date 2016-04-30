Cheltenham Town 3-1 Lincoln City

From the section

Cheltenham have won 30 of their 46 games this season in the National League

National League champions Cheltenham finished the season with 101 points after a final-day victory over Lincoln.

The hosts went in front when Danny Wright headed home but the Imps equalised through Luke Waterfall's header just before half-time.

Kyle Storer restored the lead for Gary Johnson's side in the 62nd minute with an effort into the bottom corner.

Dan Holman's 30th league goal of the season, which came with 12 minutes remaining, sealed the win.

Cheltenham finished 12 points clear of second-placed Forest Green and bounced back to the Football League at the first attempt following relegation last season.