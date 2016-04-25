BBC Football Daily brings you all the reaction from Leicester City's 4-0 win over Swansea that extends their lead over Tottenham to eight points.

Riyad Mahrez's day got even better as he was voted the PFA Player of the Year - the first African player to win the award.

Monday's edition also brings you reaction from Sunderland's Premier League draw with Arsenal, and Crystal Palace's 2-1 win over Watford that took the London club to their first FA Cup final since 1990.

Watch the latest transfer gossip, and test your knowledge against the Premier League geek.

We also look ahead to Monday's match at White Hart Lane as Tottenham seek to close the gap on Leicester with victory against West Brom.