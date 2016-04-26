Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 0, Portsmouth 1.
AFC Wimbledon 0-1 Portsmouth
-
Portsmouth have secured their League Two play-off place with a victory at fellow promotion hopefuls AFC Wimbledon.
The visitors went ahead when Gary Roberts won possession and found Michael Smith to slide the ball home.
Wimbledon made a better start to the second half and Andy Barcham fired over, before dragging a shot wide.
Barry Fuller's goalline clearance stopped Kal Naismith from scoring Pompey's second.
Roberts also had chances in the second half but fired over the bar, before shooting wide when one on one with Kelle Roos.
Wimbledon still require two points from their last two matches to cement their spot in the play-offs.
Line-ups
Wimbledon
- 29Roos
- 3Kennedy
- 32Charles
- 6RobinsonBooked at 53mins
- 2Fuller
- 17BarchamSubstituted forMurphyat 75'minutes
- 4Bulman
- 18SmithBooked at 89mins
- 11RiggSubstituted forReevesat 45'minutes
- 33Taylor
- 9ElliottBooked at 31minsSubstituted forAzeezat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Shea
- 8Reeves
- 10Akinfenwa
- 14Azeez
- 19Fitzpatrick
- 20Sweeney
- 39Murphy
Portsmouth
- 1JonesSubstituted forMurphyat 45'minutes
- 3Stevens
- 15Barton
- 6Burgess
- 17Freeman
- 8Doyle
- 29Hollands
- 14Naismith
- 11RobertsBooked at 24mins
- 26Evans
- 21SmithBooked at 27mins
Substitutes
- 2Davies
- 7McGurk
- 24Murphy
- 30May
- 32Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 33Close
- 38Haunstrup
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
- Attendance:
- 4,799
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 0, Portsmouth 1.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Kieron Freeman.
Booking
Connor Smith (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card.
Connor Smith (AFC Wimbledon) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Attempt missed. Gary Roberts (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Barry Fuller.
Attempt missed. Michael Doyle (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Paul Robinson (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Roberts (Portsmouth).
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Rhys Murphy replaces Andy Barcham.
Foul by Dannie Bulman (AFC Wimbledon).
Michael Smith (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Connor Smith (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Jake Reeves (AFC Wimbledon).
Kal Naismith (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Gary Roberts (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Andy Barcham.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Adebayo Azeez replaces Tom Elliott.
Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Smith (Portsmouth).
Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Barry Fuller.
Attempt missed. Andy Barcham (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon).
Gary Roberts (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Darius Charles (AFC Wimbledon) header from very close range is just a bit too high.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Enda Stevens.
Attempt missed. Tom Elliott (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Kieron Freeman.
Andy Barcham (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieron Freeman (Portsmouth).
Attempt saved. Kal Naismith (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Paul Robinson (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Paul Robinson (AFC Wimbledon).
Gary Roberts (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Andy Barcham (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Second Half
Second Half begins AFC Wimbledon 0, Portsmouth 1.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Jake Reeves replaces Sean Rigg.