AFC Wimbledon 0-1 Portsmouth

Portsmouth have secured their League Two play-off place with a victory at fellow promotion hopefuls AFC Wimbledon.

The visitors went ahead when Gary Roberts won possession and found Michael Smith to slide the ball home.

Wimbledon made a better start to the second half and Andy Barcham fired over, before dragging a shot wide.

Barry Fuller's goalline clearance stopped Kal Naismith from scoring Pompey's second.

Roberts also had chances in the second half but fired over the bar, before shooting wide when one on one with Kelle Roos.

Wimbledon still require two points from their last two matches to cement their spot in the play-offs.

Wimbledon

  • 29Roos
  • 3Kennedy
  • 32Charles
  • 6RobinsonBooked at 53mins
  • 2Fuller
  • 17BarchamSubstituted forMurphyat 75'minutes
  • 4Bulman
  • 18SmithBooked at 89mins
  • 11RiggSubstituted forReevesat 45'minutes
  • 33Taylor
  • 9ElliottBooked at 31minsSubstituted forAzeezat 68'minutes

  • 1Shea
  • 8Reeves
  • 10Akinfenwa
  • 14Azeez
  • 19Fitzpatrick
  • 20Sweeney
  • 39Murphy

  • 1JonesSubstituted forMurphyat 45'minutes
  • 3Stevens
  • 15Barton
  • 6Burgess
  • 17Freeman
  • 8Doyle
  • 29Hollands
  • 14Naismith
  • 11RobertsBooked at 24mins
  • 26Evans
  • 21SmithBooked at 27mins

  • 2Davies
  • 7McGurk
  • 24Murphy
  • 30May
  • 32Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 33Close
  • 38Haunstrup
Andy Madley
4,799

Home TeamWimbledonAway TeamPortsmouth
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home8
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Match ends, AFC Wimbledon 0, Portsmouth 1.

Second Half ends, AFC Wimbledon 0, Portsmouth 1.

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Kieron Freeman.

Connor Smith (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card.

Connor Smith (AFC Wimbledon) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Attempt missed. Gary Roberts (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Barry Fuller.

Attempt missed. Michael Doyle (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Paul Robinson (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gary Roberts (Portsmouth).

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Rhys Murphy replaces Andy Barcham.

Foul by Dannie Bulman (AFC Wimbledon).

Michael Smith (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Connor Smith (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Jake Reeves (AFC Wimbledon).

Kal Naismith (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Gary Roberts (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Andy Barcham.

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Adebayo Azeez replaces Tom Elliott.

Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael Smith (Portsmouth).

Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Barry Fuller.

Attempt missed. Andy Barcham (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon).

Gary Roberts (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Darius Charles (AFC Wimbledon) header from very close range is just a bit too high.

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Enda Stevens.

Attempt missed. Tom Elliott (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Kieron Freeman.

Andy Barcham (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kieron Freeman (Portsmouth).

Attempt saved. Kal Naismith (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Paul Robinson (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Paul Robinson (AFC Wimbledon).

Gary Roberts (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Andy Barcham (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Lyle Taylor (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Second Half begins AFC Wimbledon 0, Portsmouth 1.

Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Jake Reeves replaces Sean Rigg.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northampton442712578453393
2Accrington442312973482581
3Oxford Utd442214879413880
4Bristol Rovers442471371442779
5Plymouth442381365442177
6Portsmouth442015972423075
7Wimbledon4420111363501371
8Cambridge4418121464531166
9Wycombe441713144540564
10Carlisle441616126260264
11Mansfield441712156152963
12Exeter441712156160163
13Luton44189175958163
14Leyton Orient441712155861-363
15Barnet441611176164-359
16Hartlepool44156234965-1651
17Notts County44139225378-2548
18Crawley44138234572-2747
19Stevenage441113205267-1546
20Yeovil441015193955-1645
21Morecambe44128246789-2244
22Newport441013214362-1943
23York44712254982-3333
24Dag & Red44710274279-3731
