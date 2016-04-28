Shay Logan: Aberdeen defender signs new two-year deal
-
- From the section Football
Defender Shay Logan has signed a new two-year deal with Aberdeen, keeping him at Pittodrie until 2018.
The 28-year-old former Manchester City defender joined the club, initially on loan, from Brentford in January 2014.
And he has been a regular in Derek McInnes's side over the past two-and-a-half seasons.
"I was always confident we could try and get there and get a deal done," McInnes told the Aberdeen website. "It is absolutely brilliant news."