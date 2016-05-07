Plymouth Argyle 5-0 Hartlepool United

Tyler Harvey had not scored for Plymouth this season prior to today's game

Tyler Harvey's first two goals of the season helped Plymouth thrash Hartlepool ahead of their League Two play-off semi-final against Portsmouth.

The hosts took an early two-goal lead lead as Harvey smashed in from 20-yards before bundling home Gregg Wylde's cross.

Jake Gray nearly pulled one back for Hartlepool before Louis Rooney's wonder strike strengthened Plymouth's lead.

Curtis Nelson's header and Rooney's tap-in sealed the rout for Argyle.

The result means Plymouth finish the League Two season in fifth place, while Hartlepool end their season in 16th position.

Plymouth still have the opportunity to earn promotion to League One as they face Portsmouth in the play-offs. The first leg will be played at Fratton Park on 12 May, with the return leg taking place at Home Park on 15 May.

As has been the tradition in recent years, the travelling Hartlepool fans decided to dress up for their final away game of the season. Having previously travelled as Smurfs, penguins and other amusing characters, this season 521 Pools fans made the 387-mile journey down to Plymouth in full Star Wars Stormtrooper gear.

Hartlepool fans dressed up as Stormtroopers and sat on the 'Dark Side' of Home Park