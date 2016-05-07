League Two
Plymouth5Hartlepool0

Plymouth Argyle 5-0 Hartlepool United

Tyler Harvey
Tyler Harvey had not scored for Plymouth this season prior to today's game

Tyler Harvey's first two goals of the season helped Plymouth thrash Hartlepool ahead of their League Two play-off semi-final against Portsmouth.

The hosts took an early two-goal lead lead as Harvey smashed in from 20-yards before bundling home Gregg Wylde's cross.

Jake Gray nearly pulled one back for Hartlepool before Louis Rooney's wonder strike strengthened Plymouth's lead.

Curtis Nelson's header and Rooney's tap-in sealed the rout for Argyle.

The result means Plymouth finish the League Two season in fifth place, while Hartlepool end their season in 16th position.

Plymouth still have the opportunity to earn promotion to League One as they face Portsmouth in the play-offs. The first leg will be played at Fratton Park on 12 May, with the return leg taking place at Home Park on 15 May.

As has been the tradition in recent years, the travelling Hartlepool fans decided to dress up for their final away game of the season. Having previously travelled as Smurfs, penguins and other amusing characters, this season 521 Pools fans made the 387-mile journey down to Plymouth in full Star Wars Stormtrooper gear.

Hartlepool fans
Hartlepool fans dressed up as Stormtroopers and sat on the 'Dark Side' of Home Park

Line-ups

Plymouth

  • 31Dorel
  • 2Mellor
  • 5NelsonSubstituted forBentleyat 66'minutes
  • 28Forster
  • 3Sawyer
  • 27Tanner
  • 16Purrington
  • 20BoatengSubstituted forCareyat 78'minutes
  • 11WyldeSubstituted forMattat 85'minutes
  • 15Harvey
  • 24Rooney

Substitutes

  • 10Carey
  • 14Jervis
  • 19Matt
  • 23McCormick
  • 29Bentley

Hartlepool

  • 1Carson
  • 2MagnaySubstituted forRichardsat 45'minutes
  • 29JonesSubstituted forGrayat 45'minutes
  • 26Jackson
  • 20Jones
  • 18Hawkins
  • 16Featherstone
  • 14Woods
  • 33James
  • 10Paynter
  • 7ThomasSubstituted forWalkerat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Walker
  • 9Bingham
  • 13Bartlett
  • 15Oates
  • 19Richards
  • 28Laurent
  • 30Gray
Referee:
Darren Deadman
Attendance:
10,019

Match Stats

Home TeamPlymouthAway TeamHartlepool
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home17
Away11
Shots on Target
Home7
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 5, Hartlepool United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 5, Hartlepool United 0.

Attempt missed. Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Brad Walker (Hartlepool United).

Attempt missed. Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Luke James (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Jake Gray (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Gary Sawyer (Plymouth Argyle).

Billy Paynter (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jordan Bentley (Plymouth Argyle) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Dan Jones.

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Jamille Matt replaces Gregg Wylde.

Goal!

Goal! Plymouth Argyle 5, Hartlepool United 0. Louis Rooney (Plymouth Argyle) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle).

Luke James (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Luke James (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Billy Paynter (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Graham Carey replaces Hiram Boateng.

Attempt missed. Jake Gray (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Kelvin Mellor.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Brad Walker replaces Nathan Thomas.

Attempt missed. Jake Gray (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Jordan Bentley replaces Curtis Nelson.

Tyler Harvey (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Billy Paynter (Hartlepool United).

Foul by Louis Rooney (Plymouth Argyle).

Dan Jones (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Craig Tanner (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jake Gray (Hartlepool United).

Goal!

Goal! Plymouth Argyle 4, Hartlepool United 0. Curtis Nelson (Plymouth Argyle) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tyler Harvey with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Dan Jones.

Goal!

Goal! Plymouth Argyle 3, Hartlepool United 0. Louis Rooney (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Kelvin Mellor.

Foul by Michael Woods (Hartlepool United).

Ben Purrington (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Jake Gray (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Lewis Hawkins (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Louis Rooney (Plymouth Argyle).

Jordan Richards (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northampton462912582463699
2Oxford Utd462414884414386
3Bristol Rovers462671377463185
4Accrington462413974482685
5Plymouth462491372462681
6Portsmouth4621151075443178
7Wimbledon4621121364501475
8Leyton Orient461912156061-169
9Cambridge4618141466551168
10Carlisle461716136762567
11Luton46199186361266
12Mansfield461713166153864
13Wycombe461713164544164
14Exeter461713166365-264
15Barnet461711186768-162
16Hartlepool46156254972-2351
17Notts County46149235483-2951
18Stevenage461115205267-1548
19Yeovil461115204359-1648
20Crawley46138254578-3347
21Morecambe461210246991-2246
22Newport461013234364-2143
23Dag & Red46810284681-3534
24York46713265187-3634
View full League Two table

