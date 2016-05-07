Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 5, Hartlepool United 0.
Plymouth Argyle 5-0 Hartlepool United
Tyler Harvey's first two goals of the season helped Plymouth thrash Hartlepool ahead of their League Two play-off semi-final against Portsmouth.
The hosts took an early two-goal lead lead as Harvey smashed in from 20-yards before bundling home Gregg Wylde's cross.
Jake Gray nearly pulled one back for Hartlepool before Louis Rooney's wonder strike strengthened Plymouth's lead.
Curtis Nelson's header and Rooney's tap-in sealed the rout for Argyle.
The result means Plymouth finish the League Two season in fifth place, while Hartlepool end their season in 16th position.
Plymouth still have the opportunity to earn promotion to League One as they face Portsmouth in the play-offs. The first leg will be played at Fratton Park on 12 May, with the return leg taking place at Home Park on 15 May.
As has been the tradition in recent years, the travelling Hartlepool fans decided to dress up for their final away game of the season. Having previously travelled as Smurfs, penguins and other amusing characters, this season 521 Pools fans made the 387-mile journey down to Plymouth in full Star Wars Stormtrooper gear.
Line-ups
Plymouth
- 31Dorel
- 2Mellor
- 5NelsonSubstituted forBentleyat 66'minutes
- 28Forster
- 3Sawyer
- 27Tanner
- 16Purrington
- 20BoatengSubstituted forCareyat 78'minutes
- 11WyldeSubstituted forMattat 85'minutes
- 15Harvey
- 24Rooney
Substitutes
- 10Carey
- 14Jervis
- 19Matt
- 23McCormick
- 29Bentley
Hartlepool
- 1Carson
- 2MagnaySubstituted forRichardsat 45'minutes
- 29JonesSubstituted forGrayat 45'minutes
- 26Jackson
- 20Jones
- 18Hawkins
- 16Featherstone
- 14Woods
- 33James
- 10Paynter
- 7ThomasSubstituted forWalkerat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Walker
- 9Bingham
- 13Bartlett
- 15Oates
- 19Richards
- 28Laurent
- 30Gray
- Referee:
- Darren Deadman
- Attendance:
- 10,019
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 5, Hartlepool United 0.
Attempt missed. Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brad Walker (Hartlepool United).
Attempt missed. Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Luke James (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Jake Gray (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Gary Sawyer (Plymouth Argyle).
Billy Paynter (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jordan Bentley (Plymouth Argyle) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Dan Jones.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Jamille Matt replaces Gregg Wylde.
Goal!
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 5, Hartlepool United 0. Louis Rooney (Plymouth Argyle) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Graham Carey (Plymouth Argyle).
Luke James (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Luke James (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Billy Paynter (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Graham Carey replaces Hiram Boateng.
Attempt missed. Jake Gray (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Kelvin Mellor.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Brad Walker replaces Nathan Thomas.
Attempt missed. Jake Gray (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Jordan Bentley replaces Curtis Nelson.
Tyler Harvey (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Billy Paynter (Hartlepool United).
Foul by Louis Rooney (Plymouth Argyle).
Dan Jones (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Craig Tanner (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jake Gray (Hartlepool United).
Goal!
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 4, Hartlepool United 0. Curtis Nelson (Plymouth Argyle) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tyler Harvey with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Dan Jones.
Goal!
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 3, Hartlepool United 0. Louis Rooney (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Kelvin Mellor.
Foul by Michael Woods (Hartlepool United).
Ben Purrington (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Jake Gray (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Lewis Hawkins (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Louis Rooney (Plymouth Argyle).
Jordan Richards (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the right wing.