Scottish Championship play-off: Livingston 4-3 Stranraer (6-8 aet)
- From the section Football
Stranraer consigned Livingston to relegation by scoring twice in extra time to progress to the Championship play-off final against Ayr United.
Liam Buchanan and Jordan White scored for Livi, but Paul Cairney gave Stranraer more breathing space.
However, Danny Mullen and Craig Halkett scored dramatic late goals.
Stranraer always looked brighter in the added 30 minutes with Liam Dick and Jamie Longworth strikes setting up the tasty tie against Ayr.
Livingston's board and manager David Hopkin will meet on Monday to discuss the implications of relegation to League One.
Dick's goal - a low effort into the far corner from a relatively tight angle - was his first of the season and perhaps the most crucial of the Blues' season.
It made it 7-6 to the visitors, who had qualified by finishing fourth in League One, on aggregate before Longworth added another following a twisting run with seconds left.
Livingston, who finished second bottom of the Championship, started the afternoon brightly as Buchanan rounded Blues goalkeeper Cameron Belford to roll the ball in.
White then scored with an emphatic shot after an indirect free-kick.
Stranraer had struggled to create chances, but Cairney's speculative, dipping half-volley from 25 yards was sublime and increased their aggregate lead.
It came after a Livi penalty claim when White went down.
Low drives into the corner in the 89th minute and third minute of added time for by Mullen and Halkett seemed to be hammer blows for Stranraer.
However, it was the Stair Park side who had the character to deliver in extra time.
Line-ups
Livingston
- 26McCallum
- 12HalkettBooked at 96mins
- 4ColeSubstituted forMullenat 71'minutes
- 15NeillBooked at 11mins
- 2KakayBooked at 82mins
- 30TelferSubstituted forSheerinat 79'minutes
- 8FotheringhamBooked at 28mins
- 7Pittman
- 23Stanton
- 9White
- 19Buchanan
Substitutes
- 1Jamieson
- 10Mullen
- 18Sheerin
- 20Currie
- 34Knox
- 35Mullin
Stranraer
- 1Belford
- 4Pettigrew
- 2Robertson
- 8Bell
- 15Dick
- 33GibsonBooked at 111mins
- 23Thomson
- 7Cairney
- 10StirlingSubstituted forKempat 88'minutes
- 9MalcolmBooked at 37minsSubstituted forBarronat 59'minutes
- 20McGuiganSubstituted forLongworthat 73'minutesBooked at 81mins
Substitutes
- 5Barron
- 11McCloskey
- 12Kemp
- 13Currie
- 14Longworth
- 16Turner
- 24Rumsby
- Referee:
- Craig Thomson
- Attendance:
- 1,018
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away18
Live Text
Second Half Extra Time ends, Livingston 4, Stranraer 3.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 4, Stranraer 3. Jamie Longworth (Stranraer) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Cairney.
Attempt saved. Osman Kakay (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Liam Dick.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Craig Pettigrew.
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by William Gibson (Stranraer).
Foul by Morgyn Neill (Livingston).
Jamie Longworth (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Scott Pittman.
Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Livingston).
Craig Pettigrew (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
William Gibson (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 4, Stranraer 2. Liam Dick (Stranraer) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Paul Cairney.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Scott Pittman.
Second Half Extra Time begins Livingston 4, Stranraer 1.
First Half Extra Time ends, Livingston 4, Stranraer 1.
Daniel Mullen (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Barron (Stranraer).
Hand ball by Liam Buchanan (Livingston).
Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Livingston).
Scott Robertson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Samuel Stanton (Livingston).
William Gibson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Craig Halkett (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Craig Halkett (Livingston).
Calvin Kemp (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Liam Buchanan (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Barron (Stranraer).
First Half Extra Time begins Livingston 4, Stranraer 1.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Livingston 4, Stranraer 1.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 4, Stranraer 1. Craig Halkett (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mark Fotheringham following a set piece situation.
Liam Buchanan (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Robertson (Stranraer).
Foul by Jordan White (Livingston).
David Barron (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Livingston 3, Stranraer 1. Daniel Mullen (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Calvin Kemp replaces Andy Stirling.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Craig Halkett.