Sheffield United 0-2 Scunthorpe United

Scunthorpe United failed to make the League One play-offs despite beating Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Scunthorpe needed to better Barnsley's result at Wigan to secure the final play-off position but the Tykes' victory ended their top-six ambitions.
Tom Hopper put the Iron ahead as he slid Paddy Madden's deflected effort past keeper George Long from 15 yards.
Madden fired past Long after half-time as Scunthorpe kept pushing but they ended the season in seventh place.
Scunthorpe started the day on equal points with Barnsley and began strongly, with Luke Williams' long-range effort well held by Long.
Billy Sharp curled Matt Done's cross wide of the post as the Blades struggled to make any impact, before the unmarked Hooper tapped the Iron's first goal past Long.
The home side looked stronger after the break as Sharp saw his low effort from distance turned wide, but a defensive mix-up in the box allowed Madden to score his 23rd of the season.
Long pulled off two excellent saves as Williams and Madden came close for the visitors, but Barnsley's win scuppered their chance of reaching the play-offs.
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Scunthorpe United 2.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Murray Wallace.
Foul by Che Adams (Sheffield United).
Charlie Goode (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Benjamin Whiteman (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Murray Wallace (Scunthorpe United).
Attempt missed. Alex Baptiste (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Murray Wallace.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Charlie Goode replaces David Mirfin because of an injury.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Tom Hopper.
Attempt missed. Luke Williams (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Murray Wallace.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Louis Reed replaces Paul Coutts.
Attempt missed. David Edgar (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Murray Wallace.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Alex Baptiste.
Foul by Alex Baptiste (Sheffield United).
Luke Williams (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Che Adams (Sheffield United) header from very close range is just a bit too high.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Murray Wallace.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Matt Done.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 0, Scunthorpe United 2. Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tom Hopper.
Attempt missed. Benjamin Whiteman (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Florent Cuvelier replaces Martyn Woolford.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Conor Townsend.
Attempt saved. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Martyn Woolford.
Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Murray Wallace (Scunthorpe United).
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Martyn Woolford.
Attempt blocked. Luke Williams (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Second Half
Second Half begins Sheffield United 0, Scunthorpe United 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Benjamin Whiteman replaces Dean Hammond.
Half Time
First Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Scunthorpe United 1.
Attempt missed. Martyn Woolford (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Paul Coutts (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Paul Coutts (Sheffield United).
Luke Williams (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.