Peterborough5Blackpool1

Peterborough United 5-1 Blackpool

Blackpool striker Jacob Blyth
Jacob Blyth's first-half header had given Blackpool hope of surviving relegation

Blackpool's relegation to League Two was confirmed as Peterborough came from behind with five second-half goals.

The Seasiders were playing in the Premier League as recently as 2010-11.

Blackpool needed a win to have any chance of avoiding a second successive relegation and grabbed an early lead through striker Jacob Blyth's header.

But a Jon Taylor hat-trick, Marcus Maddison's penalty and Shaquile Coulthirst's finish for Posh dashed any hope that Blackpool had of survival.

Their relegation from the Football League's third tier was also confirmed by a win for Lancashire neighbours Fleetwood at already-relegated Crewe.

Three relegations in five seasons makes Blackpool's drop from the first to the fourth tier of English football one of the quickest in Football League history.

Line-ups

Peterborough

  • 14Tyler
  • 2Smith
  • 5ZakuaniSubstituted forAlmeida Santosat 23'minutes
  • 6Baldwin
  • 18FoxBooked at 31mins
  • 33ForresterSubstituted forChettleat 83'minutes
  • 22Da Silva LopesBooked at 25mins
  • 42NabiSubstituted forTaylorat 72'minutes
  • 11Maddison
  • 24AngolBooked at 80mins
  • 39Coulthirst

Substitutes

  • 7Taylor
  • 10Oztumer
  • 12Almeida Santos
  • 16Beautyman
  • 26Henry
  • 40Chettle
  • 41Williams

Blackpool

  • 1Doyle
  • 2White
  • 15Aldred
  • 5Robertson
  • 24Higham
  • 17Philliskirk
  • 8Potts
  • 19Norris
  • 4McAlisterBooked at 52mins
  • 27Blyth
  • 10Redshaw

Substitutes

  • 16Boyce
  • 20Paterson
  • 22Smith
  • 23Letheren
  • 25Aimson
  • 28Yeates
  • 29Ikpeazu
Referee:
Mark Heywood
Attendance:
6,005

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterboroughAway TeamBlackpool
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home17
Away11
Shots on Target
Home11
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home16
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Peterborough United 5, Blackpool 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Peterborough United 5, Blackpool 1.

Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Hayden White.

Leonardo Da Silva Lopes (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Brad Potts (Blackpool).

Goal!

Goal! Peterborough United 5, Blackpool 1. Jon Taylor (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Shaquile Coulthirst.

Goal!

Goal! Peterborough United 4, Blackpool 1. Jon Taylor (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterborough United. Callum Chettle replaces Chris Forrester.

Booking

Lee Angol (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lee Angol (Peterborough United).

Attempt missed. Tom Aldred (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Jim McAlister (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Leonardo Da Silva Lopes (Peterborough United).

Goal!

Goal! Peterborough United 3, Blackpool 1. Shaquile Coulthirst (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcus Maddison.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Ricardo Santos.

Goal!

Goal! Peterborough United 2, Blackpool 1. Jon Taylor (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterborough United. Jon Taylor replaces Adil Nabi.

Clark Robertson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Angol (Peterborough United).

Foul by David Norris (Blackpool).

Ricardo Santos (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Shaquile Coulthirst (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Michael Smith.

Attempt missed. Leonardo Da Silva Lopes (Peterborough United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Jack Redshaw (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

David Norris (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Angol (Peterborough United).

Attempt missed. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Chris Forrester (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Brad Potts (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United).

Attempt missed. Adil Nabi (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Jim McAlister (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Shaquile Coulthirst (Peterborough United).

Hayden White (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Shaquile Coulthirst (Peterborough United).

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Lee Angol.

Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ricardo Santos (Peterborough United).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan462415782453787
2Burton4625101157372085
3Walsall4624121071492284
4Millwall462491373492481
5Bradford4623111255401580
6Barnsley462281670541674
7Scunthorpe4621111460471374
8Coventry4619121567491869
9Gillingham4619121571561569
10Rochdale461912156861769
11Sheff Utd461812166459566
12Port Vale461811175658-265
13Peterborough46196218273963
14Bury461612185673-1760
15Southend461611195864-659
16Swindon461611196471-759
17Oldham461218164458-1454
18Chesterfield46158235870-1253
19Fleetwood461215195256-451
20Shrewsbury461311225879-2150
21Doncaster461113224864-1646
22Blackpool461210244063-2346
23Colchester46913245799-4240
24Crewe46713264683-3734
View full League One table

