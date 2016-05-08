Peterborough United 5-1 Blackpool

Match ends, Peterborough United 5, Blackpool 1.
Blackpool's relegation to League Two was confirmed as Peterborough came from behind with five second-half goals.
The Seasiders were playing in the Premier League as recently as 2010-11.
Blackpool needed a win to have any chance of avoiding a second successive relegation and grabbed an early lead through striker Jacob Blyth's header.
But a Jon Taylor hat-trick, Marcus Maddison's penalty and Shaquile Coulthirst's finish for Posh dashed any hope that Blackpool had of survival.
Their relegation from the Football League's third tier was also confirmed by a win for Lancashire neighbours Fleetwood at already-relegated Crewe.
Three relegations in five seasons makes Blackpool's drop from the first to the fourth tier of English football one of the quickest in Football League history.
Line-ups
Peterborough
- 14Tyler
- 2Smith
- 5ZakuaniSubstituted forAlmeida Santosat 23'minutes
- 6Baldwin
- 18FoxBooked at 31mins
- 33ForresterSubstituted forChettleat 83'minutes
- 22Da Silva LopesBooked at 25mins
- 42NabiSubstituted forTaylorat 72'minutes
- 11Maddison
- 24AngolBooked at 80mins
- 39Coulthirst
Substitutes
- 7Taylor
- 10Oztumer
- 12Almeida Santos
- 16Beautyman
- 26Henry
- 40Chettle
- 41Williams
Blackpool
- 1Doyle
- 2White
- 15Aldred
- 5Robertson
- 24Higham
- 17Philliskirk
- 8Potts
- 19Norris
- 4McAlisterBooked at 52mins
- 27Blyth
- 10Redshaw
Substitutes
- 16Boyce
- 20Paterson
- 22Smith
- 23Letheren
- 25Aimson
- 28Yeates
- 29Ikpeazu
- Referee:
- Mark Heywood
- Attendance:
- 6,005
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peterborough United 5, Blackpool 1.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Hayden White.
Leonardo Da Silva Lopes (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Brad Potts (Blackpool).
Goal!
Goal! Peterborough United 5, Blackpool 1. Jon Taylor (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Shaquile Coulthirst.
Goal!
Goal! Peterborough United 4, Blackpool 1. Jon Taylor (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Callum Chettle replaces Chris Forrester.
Booking
Lee Angol (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lee Angol (Peterborough United).
Attempt missed. Tom Aldred (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Jim McAlister (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leonardo Da Silva Lopes (Peterborough United).
Goal!
Goal! Peterborough United 3, Blackpool 1. Shaquile Coulthirst (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcus Maddison.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Ricardo Santos.
Goal!
Goal! Peterborough United 2, Blackpool 1. Jon Taylor (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Jon Taylor replaces Adil Nabi.
Clark Robertson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Angol (Peterborough United).
Foul by David Norris (Blackpool).
Ricardo Santos (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Shaquile Coulthirst (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Michael Smith.
Attempt missed. Leonardo Da Silva Lopes (Peterborough United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Jack Redshaw (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
David Norris (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Angol (Peterborough United).
Attempt missed. Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Chris Forrester (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Brad Potts (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marcus Maddison (Peterborough United).
Attempt missed. Adil Nabi (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Jim McAlister (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Shaquile Coulthirst (Peterborough United).
Hayden White (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Shaquile Coulthirst (Peterborough United).
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Lee Angol.
Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ricardo Santos (Peterborough United).