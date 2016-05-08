Gillingham 1-2 Millwall

League One
Gillingham missed out on a play-off place as they were beaten by Millwall in a thrilling final-day encounter.

Only a win would have given Gillingham any chance of a top-six finish, but it was Millwall who took the lead as Aiden O'Brien tapped in.

Mahlon Romeo was sent off late on for Millwall, before John Egan fired in a deserved equaliser off the crossbar.

But Brennan Dickenson gave away a last-minute penalty, which Lee Gregory coolly converted for the visitors.

Other results went against the Gills as well, with Barnsley winning comfortably at champions Wigan to claim the final play-off place.

Gillingham finished the season in ninth position, five points outside the play-off places, after only winning two league matches in the final three months of the campaign.

Millwall manager Neil Harris was sent to the stands as he reacted to Romeo's dismissal, which will rule the young defender out of his side's play-off fixtures.

However, the last-minute penalty was enough for Millwall to finish fourth and secured second-leg home advantage for their semi-final with Bradford as they seek promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt.

Line-ups

Gillingham

  • 1Nelson
  • 50Oshilaja
  • 4Egan
  • 5Ehmer
  • 24Dickenson
  • 44Wright
  • 7LoftSubstituted forWilliamsat 58'minutes
  • 23DackBooked at 79mins
  • 8HessenthalerSubstituted forJacksonat 58'minutes
  • 10McDonald
  • 14SamuelSubstituted forNorrisat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Jackson
  • 6El-Abd
  • 9Williams
  • 12Morris
  • 16Osadebe
  • 17Donnelly
  • 19Norris

Millwall

  • 13ArcherBooked at 90mins
  • 27RomeoBooked at 86mins
  • 17Webster
  • 16Beevers
  • 3Martin
  • 19TaylorBooked at 90mins
  • 26Abdou
  • 24Thompson
  • 18FergusonSubstituted forUpsonat 71'minutes
  • 20MorisonSubstituted forCraigat 88'minutes
  • 22O'BrienSubstituted forGregoryat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Forde
  • 4Edwards
  • 5Craig
  • 6Williams
  • 8Upson
  • 9Gregory
  • 10Onyedinma
Referee:
Paul Tierney
Attendance:
9,375

Match Stats

Home TeamGillinghamAway TeamMillwall
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home11
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home16
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Gillingham 1, Millwall 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Gillingham 1, Millwall 2.

Goal!

Goal! Gillingham 1, Millwall 2. Lee Gregory (Millwall) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Penalty conceded by Brennan Dickenson (Gillingham) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Millwall. Lee Gregory draws a foul in the penalty area.

Foul by Ryan Jackson (Gillingham).

Ed Upson (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Cody McDonald (Gillingham).

Nadjim Abdou (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Chris Taylor (Millwall) is shown the yellow card.

Luke Norris (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Byron Webster (Millwall).

Booking

Jordan Archer (Millwall) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Gillingham 1, Millwall 1. John Egan (Gillingham) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the top right corner. Assisted by George Williams.

Brennan Dickenson (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lee Gregory (Millwall).

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Tony Craig replaces Steve Morison.

Dismissal

Mahlon Romeo (Millwall) is shown the red card.

Brennan Dickenson (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mahlon Romeo (Millwall).

Attempt missed. Steve Morison (Millwall) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Ben Thompson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Josh Wright (Gillingham).

Attempt missed. Josh Wright (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Bradley Dack (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Luke Norris (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark Beevers (Millwall).

Foul by Luke Norris (Gillingham).

Mark Beevers (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Bradley Dack (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Bradley Dack (Gillingham).

Ben Thompson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Josh Wright (Gillingham).

Ben Thompson (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by George Williams (Gillingham).

Nadjim Abdou (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Lee Gregory replaces Aiden O'Brien.

Attempt missed. George Williams (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

George Williams (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nadjim Abdou (Millwall).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan462415782453787
2Burton4625101157372085
3Walsall4624121071492284
4Millwall462491373492481
5Bradford4623111255401580
6Barnsley462281670541674
7Scunthorpe4621111460471374
8Coventry4619121567491869
9Gillingham4619121571561569
10Rochdale461912156861769
11Sheff Utd461812166459566
12Port Vale461811175658-265
13Peterborough46196218273963
14Bury461612185673-1760
15Southend461611195864-659
16Swindon461611196471-759
17Oldham461218164458-1454
18Chesterfield46158235870-1253
19Fleetwood461215195256-451
20Shrewsbury461311225879-2150
21Doncaster461113224864-1646
22Blackpool461210244063-2346
23Colchester46913245799-4240
24Crewe46713264683-3734
View full League One table

