BBC Sport - Southampton 4-2 Man City: Saints' first-half best of season - Koeman

Our best first half of season - Koeman

Southampton manager Ronald Koeman says the Saints' first-half display was their "best" display of the season, as they beat Manchester City 4-2, with Sadio Mane scoring a hat-trick to keep their European hopes alive.

MATCH REPORT: Mane hat-trick sinks City

Watch highlights from all of Sunday's games on Match of the Day 2 on BBC One at 22:30 BST (23:25 in Scotland).

There will also be a special Match of the Day on Monday at 22:55 BST (23:25 in Northern Ireland).

Top Stories