Tottenham's Mousa Dembele could be banned for gouge

Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele could face a ban for appearing to eye-gouge Chelsea striker Diego Costa in a fiery 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Television replays appeared to show the Belgian putting his fingers in Costa's eye during a first-half skirmish.

Referee Mark Clattenburg did not punish the player but the Football Association could take retrospective action.

Spurs' Dele Alli was suspended for three games last week for punching West Brom's Claudio Yacob in the stomach.

The England international was charged with violent conduct after television cameras caught him hitting out at Yacob.

It was an emotional London derby at Stamford Bridge on Monday night, with Tottenham shown nine yellow cards, the most by a single team in a match in Premier League history.

Spurs needed to beat Chelsea to retain hopes of winning the Premier League, but squandered a two-goal lead which saw Leicester crowned champions for the first time in their history.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino stepped onto the pitch at one point to separate left-back Danny Rose and Chelsea's Willian in the first half, and later said the intensity had got to some players.

"When you play for the title and play a very big team like Chelsea it is normal to show emotion, but fighting on the pitch is not a good example for both teams," he said.

Chelsea captain John Terry, though, said he hoped no action would be taken.

"Players are fighting for league titles, it's emotions," said the 35-year-old former England defender.

"It boiled over, let's not get silly and start banning people. It's a London derby and the fans want to see it."

