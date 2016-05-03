Bournemouth fined £7.6m for Financial Fair Play rule breach

Manager Eddie Howe led Bournemouth to the Championship title last year

Bournemouth were handed a £7.6m fine for breaching Financial Fair Play rules after accruing huge losses last season en route to Premier League promotion.

The Football League did not confirm the size of the penalty, but details of the fine - which has not yet been paid - were disclosed in the club's accounts, which show they made a £38.3m loss in winning the Championship in 2014-15.

That was up from £10.3m the previous season, mainly because of staff wages, which rose to £30.4m, more than double the club's turnover of £12.9m.

Eddie Howe's side won the Championship title last season but exceeded Financial Fair Play limits of permitted maximum losses of £6m for a season.

Championship sides Bolton, Fulham and Nottingham Forest were all placed under a transfer embargo after breaking similar rules.

The accounts also revealed that it cost the Cherries £4.6m to bring their stadium up to Premier League specifications.