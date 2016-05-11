Scottish Premiership: St Johnstone 2-1 Celtic

Steven MacLean celebrates after tapping home St Johnstone's equaliser

St Johnstone came from behind to beat champions Celtic and secure a fourth-place Premiership finish.

Leigh Griffiths' solo effort put the visitors ahead at McDiarmid Park, taking his tally for the season to 40.

A howler from Stefan Johansen allowed Steven MacLean in to level with a neat finish.

Efe Ambrose made another costly mistake, colliding with goalkeeper Logan Bailly to allow Graham Cummins to stab in the winner.

With the title secured, Celtic boss Ronny Deila made seven changes to the side that beat Aberdeen 3-2 at Parkhead on Sunday, but paid the price with a fourth league defeat of the season.

Craig Gordon, Charlie Mulgrew and Mikael Lustig were given the night off, with Nir Biton, Stuart Armstrong, Tom Rogic and Keiran Tierney dropping to the bench.

The travelling Celtic supporters were given a rare glimpse of Scott Allan, Ryan Christie, Saidy Janko and Belgian goalkeeper Bailly among the replacements.

Bailly was busy enough in the early exchanges as St Johnstone found a lot of joy down their right, where Emilio Izaguirre was playing what might prove to be his last game for the champions given Tierney's form.

The goalkeeper had a few testing crosses to deal with in the first few minutes but it was Saints' last line of defence that kept the scoreline level when the visitors finally clicked going forward.

Clark denied Griffiths with a fine save just when Scotland's top marksman seemed certain to convert an inviting cross following intelligent set-up play from Christie.

That was a rare moment of anxiety for Tommy Wright's side as they dominated possession for long spells of the first half as Celtic found it hard to produce any fluent attacking football.

Their increased tempo early in the second paid off with another sublime goal from Griffiths.

There seemed little danger when he picked up possession at the left edge of box but he weaved past two challenges before stabbing a left-foot shot beyond the onrushing Clark, his 31st league goal.

St Johnstone were gifted the chance of a quick equaliser in the 55th minute when Johansen was caught in possession on the edge of his own penalty area and veteran striker MacLean finished with aplomb.

The game looked to be drifting towards a draw before Ambrose tangled with Bailly and Cummins tapped home to make it four straight post-split wins for Tommy Wright's side.