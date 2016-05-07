Hartlepool United fans dress as Stormtroopers for Plymouth Argyle game

Dozens of Stormtroopers invaded Plymouth Argyle's Home Park on Saturday

Plymouth Argyle's Home Park was invaded by the Dark Side on Saturday after Hartlepool United's supporters turned up for the last game of the League Two season in Stormtrooper outfits.

The final-day mass dress-up has become a ritual, with outfits including Oompah-Loompas, Smurfs and penguins.

Last season, following their League Two survival, Pools fans headed to Carlisle on the final day dressed as Bob Marley.

They also adopted Marley's song 'Three Little Birds' as a terrace anthem.

Fancy dress fun over the years

2016: Stormtroopers turned up in their droves at Plymouth's Home Park

2015: Even boss Ronnie Moore got involved in Pools' Bob Marley 'reggae' tribute at the end of the 2014-15 season.

2014: Plymouth was again the scene for Hartlepool's trip, this time as Thunderbirds

2013: Former Pools player Richie Humphreys managed to catch up with the Poolie penguins in London.

2012: Hartlepool United turned up to Charlton's League One trophy presentation as Smurfs, adding to the party atmosphere.

Pools proud of the fans

Pools fans have become a source of pride for the club with their efforts and organisation to turn up to games in such a mass mob of unusual guises.

"Every year I look forward to seeing what they go in," boss Craig Hignett told BBC Tees.

"The spotlight is on us last game of the season because of what the fans do but I hope for their sakes it's not 300 degrees and they're all stuck in plastic suits because we can't be seeing a mass collapse.

"I think they'd had to pay another £8 to get flaps put in their Stormtrooper outfits, which is something I never thought about with Star Wars.

"If a Stormtrooper needs the toilet he has to take the whole lot off whereas our lads have got one over of them and put flaps in so fair play to them."

Family affair for Peter Hartley

Peter Hartley was a season ticket holder at Hartlepool between the ages of 13 and 16

Ex-Hartlepool player Peter Hartley, now a Plymouth player, has a link with the club beyond his career and is excited by the reunion.

His Argyle side are already assured of a play-off spot but there is no sentiment despite the affection he has for Pools.

"I've got friends and family coming to the game," he told BBC Radio Devon.

"I had a season ticket from 13 to 16, I would go with my uncle before that. They do it every season.

"My fiancee's dad and brother are coming down, they're getting the train as Stormtroopers and there were 200 fans at Charlton away the other year.

"It's brilliant, for the size of the club they've got a good following."