Ipswich Town: Luke Varney and Jay Tabb to leave Championship club

Luke Varney scored his first goal this season in Saturday's 3-2 win over MK Dons

Luke Varney and Jay Tabb will leave Championship side Ipswich Town at the end of the season.

Forward Varney, 33, signed a short-term deal in December after recovering from an Achilles injury, and has since scored once in 20 appearances.

Midfielder Tabb, 32, has played 85 times for Ipswich since joining initially on loan from Reading in 2013.

However, he has not featured for Mick McCarthy's side in the league this campaign.