Derby County 0-3 Hull City
Hull City took a big step towards the Championship play-off final with a convincing victory at Derby County in the first leg of their semi-final.
Abel Hernandez scored from 25 yards and Moses Odubajo's effort deflected in off Derby's Jason Shackell as the Tigers took control before half-time.
Andy Robertson added a third on the counter-attack in second-half stoppage time.
The second leg will take place at Hull's KCOM Stadium on Tuesday.
Derby were the only team to win a Championship game at Hull during the regular season, and must be victorious there again to stand any chance of reaching the play-off final at Wembley on 28 May.
Derby's day to forget
The Rams lost in the last minute of the 2014 Wembley final and missed out on a top-six spot on the final day of the season a year later.
A tepid display in the home leg of their semi-final, against a Hull team over whom they completed a league double in 2015-16, left them with little chance of reaching the final.
For all of their early pressure, Derby were unable to test Hull goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic - a late addition to the starting line-up after Allan McGregor suffered a back injury in training on Thursday.
Bradley Johnson gave away possession in the build-up to Hull's first goal, while the second came with a degree of poor fortune as goalkeeper Scott Carson was powerless to keep out Odubajo's hugely deflected shot five minutes before half-time.
Jacob Butterfield's tame shot from distance was Derby's first effort on target - with 10 minutes remaining - and was greeted by ironic cheers from the home supporters, who booed loudly as Robertson's excellent finish almost put the outcome of the semi-final beyond doubt.
Hernandez hits form
Hull's top scorer Hernandez scored his 22nd goal of the season to put his side ahead in their semi-final first leg.
The Uruguay international went through a lean spell, going nine appearances without a goal between February and April, but has returned to form in recent weeks.
Four goals in his last five outings of the regular season helped Hull finish fourth in the table, and the 25-year-old striker netted for his fourth game in succession to take the Tigers closer to an immediate return to the Premier League following relegation last term.
Analysis
Steve Claridge, ex-Leicester striker, on BBC Radio 5 live:
"I am absolutely stunned. I thought this was going to be a close tie. Everything Hull have done has worked perfectly; everything Derby have done has just not worked.
"Hull are the team that have looked the more dangerous going forward. At 3-0 you fear for Derby in the second leg; there is nothing for them to play for."
Manager reaction
Derby head coach Darren Wassall: "It's not the result we wanted and certainly not the result we expected, considering how well we've played at home over the last few weeks.
"We've got two choices - we can either throw the towel in now, which is not what we're going to do, or we can regroup, show some character and resilience and dust ourselves down and go again on Tuesday.
"That is what we're going to do because we can't end the season on a performance like that."
Hull manager Steve Bruce: "In big games you want your big players to turn up and I thought today our experience certainly showed.
"It was a really, really good performance from start to finish - which in a big game is great to see.
"We know we're capable of that but what we have got in our locker is complacency, and we've got to guard against that on Tuesday."
Line-ups
Derby
- 17Carson
- 2Christie
- 6Keogh
- 14Shackell
- 29OlssonBooked at 28mins
- 4Bryson
- 15JohnsonSubstituted forButterfieldat 60'minutes
- 19HughesSubstituted forBentat 87'minutes
- 11RussellSubstituted forBlackmanat 71'minutes
- 9Martin
- 23Ince
Substitutes
- 1Grant
- 5Buxton
- 8Hendrick
- 10Bent
- 12Baird
- 18Butterfield
- 22Blackman
Hull
- 16Jakupovic
- 2OdubajoBooked at 72mins
- 21DawsonBooked at 35mins
- 6Davies
- 26Robertson
- 27El Mohamady
- 14LivermoreBooked at 45mins
- 8Huddlestone
- 10SnodgrassSubstituted forClucasat 87'minutes
- 17DiaméSubstituted forBruceat 90+6'minutes
- 9HernándezSubstituted forAkpomat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Bruce
- 11Clucas
- 12Maguire
- 15Maloney
- 19Akpom
- 24Aluko
- 30Kuciak
- Referee:
- Neil Swarbrick
- Attendance:
- 29,969
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Derby County 0, Hull City 3.
Goal!
Goal! Derby County 0, Hull City 3. Andrew Robertson (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Moses Odubajo following a fast break.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Michael Dawson.
Hand ball by Tom Huddlestone (Hull City).
Attempt blocked. Nick Blackman (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Martin with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Alex Bruce replaces Mohamed Diamé.
Attempt missed. Chuba Akpom (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Mohamed Diamé.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Eldin Jakupovic (Hull City) because of an injury.
Foul by Cyrus Christie (Derby County).
Chuba Akpom (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Richard Keogh (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mohamed Diamé (Hull City).
Attempt missed. Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Chuba Akpom.
Offside, Derby County. Richard Keogh tries a through ball, but Darren Bent is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Darren Bent replaces Will Hughes.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Sam Clucas replaces Robert Snodgrass.
Tom Ince (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jake Livermore (Hull City).
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Chuba Akpom replaces Abel Hernández.
Attempt missed. Tom Ince (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jason Shackell.
Attempt saved. Jacob Butterfield (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tom Ince.
Richard Keogh (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Abel Hernández (Hull City).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Craig Bryson (Derby County) because of an injury.
Offside, Derby County. Chris Martin tries a through ball, but Cyrus Christie is caught offside.
Tom Ince (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Moses Odubajo (Hull City).
Attempt missed. Andrew Robertson (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Abel Hernández.
Booking
Moses Odubajo (Hull City) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Nick Blackman replaces Johnny Russell.
Attempt missed. Craig Bryson (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jacob Butterfield.
Attempt saved. Mohamed Diamé (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Abel Hernández.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Tom Huddlestone.
Foul by Will Hughes (Derby County).
Jake Livermore (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Will Hughes (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Snodgrass (Hull City).