Chelsea 1-1 Leicester City

Leicester City fought back from a goal down to draw at Chelsea, the team they deposed as Premier League champions.

The Foxes completed their campaign 10 points clear of second-placed Arsenal, while Chelsea finish in 10th place.

The Blues found goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in inspired form early on as he kept out strikes from midfielders Cesc Fabregas and Willian.

Fabregas opened the scoring from the penalty spot, before Danny Drinkwater's brilliant equaliser from 30 yards out.

Ranieri's redemption

Italian manager Ranieri was given a warm handshake and hug as he arrived at Stamford Bridge by Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, the man who sacked him 12 years ago.

Before kick-off, the Chelsea players formed a guard of honour for the opposition and Ranieri was given a rousing ovation from the whole stadium. Former goalkeeper Carlo Cudicini also presented Ranieri with a special award on behalf of the home team.

Ranieri looked moved by the gesture and applauded the supporters, before pointing to them to indicate thank you.

Chelsea had 17 shots against Leicester. Four were on target (left), four were off target (middle), but most impressively, the away defenders showed a never-say-die attitude by blocking nine efforts at goal (right)

His Leicester side's remarkable season has seen them lose only three times and they also had the best home and away records in the division.

Their 23 league wins are a club top-flight record and in London they showed just why they are champions, snatching a point with a well-executed strike from midfielder Drinkwater, despite the team not playing at their best.

Striker Jamie Vardy was rarely given a chance to threaten in the match and ended the campaign with 24 league goals, one behind Golden Boot winner Harry Kane of Tottenham.

Chelsea's chastening season

Chelsea captain John Terry was lifted into the air by his team-mates at full time

The Blues 10th-placed finish was their lowest position in the Premier League for 20 years - they were 11th in the 1995-96 campaign. It means their title defence is the worst by any team in the Premier League era.

A change of manager saw Jose Mourinho sacked in December, just seven months after guiding them to the title, but with the club in 16th place.

Another manager in a second spell at the club, Guus Hiddink, was handed the reins until the end of the season, and the side at least revived sufficiently to finish in the top half of the table. The Dutchman's last game in charge looked like producing three points after Fabregas' penalty, but Drinkwater spoiled the farewell.

Italian Antonio Conte takes over next season and waits to learn whether skipper John Terry will accept the offer of "a different role" at Stamford Bridge.

At full time, the Chelsea defender broke down in tears as he addressed the crowd and told them "he wants to stay at the club" and was working for a resolution.

Man of the match - Kasper Schmeichel

Although he could not add another clean sheet to catch Arsenal's Petr Cech in pursuit of the Golden Glove award, Schmeichel kept Leicester in the match with some stunning saves

What they said:

Chelsea boss Guus Hiddink: "It was a typical end-of-the-season game where there was nothing at stake. We were sloppy after the penalty and they got the equaliser.

"Until December, there were big worries as the club were one point away from the relegation zone. My first task was to get away from that and in two months we were out. As a second target, we wanted to go further and get to the top four."

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri told Sky Sports: "The emotion is fantastic. It was a good atmosphere and I want to say thank you to our fans and the Chelsea fans. It was amazing.

"It was important to finish well and it was a good match. Both teams had great chances and well done to the players. They made a lot of sacrifices in the hot weather to keep pressing."

The stats you need to know:

Only four Premier League champions have won the title by a greater points margin than Leicester (10) - Manchester United in 1999-2000 (18), Chelsea 2004-05 (12), Arsenal 2003-04 and Manchester United 2012-13 (both 11).

Wes Morgan became the third outfield player in Premier League history to play every minute of a title-winning season after Gary Pallister in 1992-93 and John Terry in 2014-15.

Leicester have lost just two of their past 22 Premier League away games (won 13, drawn 7, lost 2). They have claimed the most points away from home this season (39).

Chelsea managed to go the whole Premier League campaign without conceding in the opening 15 minutes, the only side to do so.

The Blues have now gone 12 Premier League games at Stamford Bridge without keeping a clean sheet.

Cesc Fabregas has scored all five of his Premier League goals under manager Guus Hiddink this season (20 games). He had no goals in 16 Premier League games under Jose Mourinho.