Match ends, Newcastle United 5, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
Newcastle United 5-1 Tottenham Hotspur
-
- From the section Football
Ten-man Newcastle bid farewell to the Premier League with an extraordinary win over Tottenham, who finished third.
The display by the Magpies was scarcely believable. Georginio Wijnaldum fired in the opener and Aleksandar Mitrovic powerfully headed home for 2-0.
Erik Lamela reduced the deficit before Mitrovic was shown a straight red for a nasty foul on Kyle Walker.
Wijnaldum scored his second from the spot, and Rolando Aarons and Daryl Janmaat wrapped up the scoring.
That defeat for Spurs coupled with Arsenal's 4-0 win over Aston Villa meant that Mauricio Pochettino's men ended their season below their north London rivals. They have not finished above the Gunners since 1995.
Relive the action from a memorable final day
All the other action from Sunday's Premier League fixtures
Heart tells me to stay - Benitez
A fantastic finish to an unremarkable season
This was not expected. Then again, this was a season when 5,000-1 outsiders came out on top.
Having had relegation confirmed earlier in the week, some thought that Newcastle would capitulate against a Spurs side targeting the runners-up spot and the achievement of getting one over Arsenal.
However, straight from kick-off the home side pressured their opponents in midfield with Cheick Tiote and Sissoko leading the way, and it was the visitors who lay down.
Wijnaldum, who had failed to find the net in the previous 16 league games, drove in his 10th of the season before his provider Mitrovic directed in the second.
Lamela revived Spurs' hopes with a strike that seemed to baffle keeper Karl Darlow at the near post and their hopes were boosted when red mist descended over Mitrovic, who was sent off for a studs-first challenge on England full-back Walker.
However, that seemed to motivate the Magpies and Sissoko. Soon after the incident the France midfielder drove into the Spurs area and was brought down by Jan Vertonghen.
Wijnaldum slotted in his second and Tottenham heads slumped. A fierce, angled drive from substitute Aarons made it 4-0, before Janmaat slotted in the fifth.
Will Rafa now stay?
Not even a plane paid for by Sunderland fans to mock their relegated rivals could ruin what was a memorable day for the Magpies and their manager Rafael Benitez.
The home support chanted the Spaniard's name from the first whistle and after the last. He saluted those who backed him on the pitch with a big grin across his face. The question is, was that display enough to persuade him to lead the club in the Championship?
Earlier in the week he suggested the talks with the Newcastle chiefs were "positive" and after Sunday's win the ex-Real Madrid boss said: "My heart is telling me yes [to stay], it is a great opportunity, city and club but my brain is saying to analyse what is going on."
It seems he is waiting for Mike Ashley to make the next move. It could prove to be the owner's most important decision.
What happened to Spurs?
Perhaps, it is more what did not happen for Spurs.
They looked almost disinterested when they realised Newcastle wanted a battle. Any thoughts of cantering to the finish were dismissed in the first half by the goals of Wijnaldum and Mitrovic.
It seems like chasing Leicester took more out of the team than first thought. After the match, Pochettino apologised to the club's fans for the display and for missing out on second spot.
The small silver lining was that Harry Kane, who was chasing shadows at St James', won the golden boot with 25 goals. He is the first Englishman to do so since Kevin Phillips in 2000.
Man of the match - Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle)
MATCH FACTS
- This is only the second time in Premier League history that a team both scored five-plus goals and picked up a red card in a single game (Man City 6-2 Bolton in October 2003 was the other).
- Prior to this 5-1 defeat, all five of Tottenham's league defeats this season had been by a one-goal margin.
- Wijnaldum has now scored 11 top-flight goals this season, with all 11 coming at St. James' Park.
- Mitrovic scored the 1000th goal of the Premier League season.
- Mitrovic scored, assisted and received a red card: Something only five players had done before in a Premier League game (Charlie Austin, Shaun Bartlett, Marc-Antoine Fortune, Mark Viduka, and Bobby Zamora).
What's next?
The Premier League and Champions League for Spurs and the Championship for Newcastle.
Line-ups
Newcastle
- 26Darlow
- 22Janmaat
- 27Taylor
- 18Mbemba
- 3Dummett
- 24TiotéSubstituted forShelveyat 62'minutes
- 4Colback
- 25Townsend
- 7SissokoSubstituted forSterryat 84'minutes
- 5WijnaldumSubstituted forAaronsat 76'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 45MitrovicBooked at 67mins
Substitutes
- 9Cissé
- 10de Jong
- 12Shelvey
- 16Aarons
- 17Pérez
- 41Woodman
- 42Sterry
Tottenham
- 1Lloris
- 2WalkerSubstituted forChadliat 71'minutes
- 4Alderweireld
- 5Vertonghen
- 33Davies
- 15Dier
- 8MasonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forCarrollat 45'minutes
- 11LamelaBooked at 62mins
- 23Eriksen
- 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forOnomahat 45'minutes
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 3Rose
- 13Vorm
- 14N'Jie
- 22Chadli
- 25Onomah
- 27Wimmer
- 28Carroll
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 52,183
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newcastle United 5, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Paul Dummett.
Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nacer Chadli.
Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
Attempt missed. Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
Goal!
Goal! Newcastle United 5, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Daryl Janmaat (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rolando Aarons following a fast break.
Booking
Rolando Aarons (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Newcastle United 4, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Rolando Aarons (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Daryl Janmaat with a cross.
Andros Townsend (Newcastle United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Jamie Sterry replaces Moussa Sissoko.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.
Attempt saved. Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Jonjo Shelvey.
Attempt missed. Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Daryl Janmaat.
Attempt saved. Andros Townsend (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonjo Shelvey.
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.
Attempt saved. Moussa Sissoko (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Rolando Aarons.
Attempt missed. Tom Carroll (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Rolando Aarons replaces Georginio Wijnaldum.
Attempt blocked. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Carroll.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Daryl Janmaat.
Goal!
Goal! Newcastle United 3, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Georginio Wijnaldum (Newcastle United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Newcastle United. Moussa Sissoko draws a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Nacer Chadli replaces Kyle Walker.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Chancel Mbemba.
Attempt missed. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Erik Lamela.
Dismissal
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) is shown the red card.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) because of an injury.
Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United).
Attempt saved. Josh Onomah (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Erik Lamela.
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United).
Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Jonjo Shelvey replaces Cheick Tioté.
Booking
Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur).