League One - 1st Leg
BradfordBradford City1MillwallMillwall3

Bradford City 1-3 Millwall

By Phil ShepkaBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Football

Lee Gregory
Lee Gregory was a doubt to start before the game but scored his 26th goal of the season for Millwall

Millwall came from behind to defeat Bradford City and take control of their League One play-off semi-final.

Tony McMahon had given the Bantams an early lead from the penalty spot after Joe Martin handled in the box.

But Lee Gregory's acrobatic strike, Steve Morison's header and Martin's superb free-kick put the Lions into a 3-1 lead at half-time of the first leg.

Filipe Morais missed Bradford's best chance for a second goal when he skewed wide despite being free in the box.

The result means that, going into Friday's second leg at The Den, Neil Harris' side have a real chance of reaching Wembley as they seek to regain their place in the Championship at the first time of asking.

Millwall had finished the regular season one place ahead of the Bantams, but fell behind when Martin's outstretched hand prevented Morais a free header at goal and McMahon took full advantage from the spot.

But the lead lasted just two minutes as Gregory - who recently returned from stomach surgery - equalised with a superb shot on the turn after Morison's knockdown.

Bradford's defence struggled to deal with the combination of Gregory and Morison throughout, and the latter powered home a near-post header from a corner to give the visitors the lead.

Martin's curled free-kick into the corner of the net from about 30 yards out on the stroke of half-time to give Millwall something to defend.

Bradford looked the more likely to get the next goal, but could not find a way past goalkeeper Jordan Archer, with Nathan Clarke seeing a header well kept out.

Lee Evans also fired just wide twice, while Jamie Proctor felt he should have been awarded a penalty for a trip, but the referee waved play on as Millwall held on to take a lead back to their home ground, where they have won their last six games.

Play-off infographic

Bradford manager Phil Parkinson: "I thought we started the game well, got the goal, and then conceded two soft goals from set plays, which is unlike us.

"In the second half I thought we responded really well. It wasn't easy in that second half for the lads to go out and play as well as they did. But we couldn't get that goal back.

"I take a lot of heart from the way we played in the second half and I firmly believe that this tie is not over."

Millwall manager Neil Harris: "I'm obviously not going to hide the fact that we're really pleased with the day's work.

"There will be no complacency from my group, that's for sure. I think the first goal will be key.

"We know it will be difficult because Bradford will get the ball forward and try to put us under pressure, especially early on. We will rely on a really strong atmosphere at The Den."

Bradford

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Williams
  • 2Darby
  • 23McArdle
  • 5Clarke
  • 3Meredith
  • 29McMahonBooked at 13minsSubstituted forAndersonat 82'minutes
  • 12Cullen
  • 4Evans
  • 17Reid
  • 20MoraisSubstituted forDaviesat 70'minutes
  • 19Proctor

  • 14Morris
  • 15Leigh
  • 18Routis
  • 21Thorpe
  • 24Davies
  • 26Anderson
  • 30Cracknell

Millwall

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Archer
  • 4Edwards
  • 17Webster
  • 16Beevers
  • 3MartinSubstituted forCraigat 71'minutes
  • 19Taylor
  • 26Abdou
  • 24Thompson
  • 18FergusonSubstituted forWilliamsat 90'minutes
  • 20Morison
  • 9GregorySubstituted forO'Brienat 66'minutes

  • 1Forde
  • 5Craig
  • 6Williams
  • 8Upson
  • 10Onyedinma
  • 15Nelson
  • 22O'Brien
Dean Whitestone
19,241

Home TeamBradfordAway TeamMillwall
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home14
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home11
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away13

    Match ends, Bradford City 1, Millwall 3.

    Second Half ends, Bradford City 1, Millwall 3.

    Attempt missed. Lee Evans (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

    Attempt blocked. Steve Davies (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lee Evans.

    Substitution, Millwall. Shaun Williams replaces Shane Ferguson.

    Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Chris Taylor.

    Foul by Steve Davies (Bradford City).

    Jordan Archer (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Attempt missed. Lee Evans (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

    Steve Davies (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Foul by Byron Webster (Millwall).

    Substitution, Bradford City. Paul Anderson replaces Tony McMahon.

    Attempt missed. Steve Morison (Millwall) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is just a bit too high. Assisted by Aiden O'Brien.

    Foul by Steve Davies (Bradford City).

    Shane Ferguson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Jordan Archer.

    Attempt saved. Nathan Clarke (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Tony McMahon with a cross.

    Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Byron Webster.

    Tony McMahon (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Foul by Tony Craig (Millwall).

Sunday 15th May 2016

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan462415782453787
2Burton4625101157372085
3Walsall4624121071492284
4Millwall462491373492481
5Bradford4623111255401580
6Barnsley462281670541674
7Scunthorpe4621111460471374
8Coventry4619121567491869
9Gillingham4619121571561569
10Rochdale461912156861769
11Sheff Utd461812166459566
12Port Vale461811175658-265
13Peterborough46196218273963
14Bury461612185673-1760
15Southend461611195864-659
16Swindon461611196471-759
17Oldham461218164458-1454
18Chesterfield46158235870-1253
19Fleetwood461215195256-451
20Shrewsbury461311225879-2150
21Doncaster461113224864-1646
22Blackpool461210244063-2346
23Colchester46913245799-4240
24Crewe46713264683-3734
View full League One table

