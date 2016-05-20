Hibernian & Rangers: Memorable cup ties

Rangers and Hibernian have met in the finals of both the Scottish Cup and the League Cup

Scottish Cup final: Hibernian v Rangers Date: Saturday, 21 May Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Kick-off: 15:00 Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland and online; listen on BBC Radio Scotland and online; live text commentary on BBC Sport website

For the first time in the history of the Scottish Cup, the final will be contested by two teams from outside the top flight.

Both clubs are no strangers to Hampden, though, and this is far from the first huge occasion in which Rangers and Hibernian will have faced one another.

Rangers have won the famous old trophy 33 times, although it is now seven years since they beat Falkirk through a Nacho Novo wonder goal, their longest streak without lifting the trophy since 1992.

That, of course, pales into insignificance compared to Hibs' 114-year wait to parade the cup through Leith.

Hearts fans are already counting down the minutes until it becomes one million hours since their Edinburgh rivals' last success in this competition, with the clock set to strike on 24 May unless Hibs can prevail three days earlier.

Here, BBC Scotland takes a look at some previous big occasions between Rangers and Hibernian.

1979 Scottish Cup final

Rangers and Hibernian needed three ties to settle the 1979 Scottish Cup

Rangers against Hibernian at Hampden became a regular fixture in the 1970s. The two faced each other four times at Hampden in the Scottish Cup in just over a year.

First, Rangers won 2-1 in the 1971 semi-final replay after a 0-0 draw in the first game, but the Ibrox side would lose the final to Celtic.

Hibs suffered the same fate a year later when this time they won through after a replay - 75,884 fans witnessing a 1-1 draw before another 67,547 saw Hibs win 2-0, but Eddie Turnbull's men went down 6-1 to Celtic in the final.

Seven years later and this time one of the two was guaranteed the trophy when they met in the final, but it would take three games to separate them.

After two 0-0 draws, finally they found their scoring touch; John Greig's side winning the cup double after Derek Johnstone scored twice and an own goal from Arthur Duncan countering goals for Hibs from Tony Higgins and Ally McLeod.

Just three days after the final, Hibs would beat Rangers 2-1 at Easter Road in front of a crowd of only 5,000 as Rangers fell short of winning the treble two years in a row.

1993 Scottish League Cup final

So often the hero for Rangers, Ally McCoist returned from injury to score the winner

After ending a 19-year wait for a major trophy, Hibernian were eyeing a second League Cup win in three years, while Rangers were after a historic second treble in a row.

Darren Jackson's goal saw off Dundee United at a packed Tynecastle in the first semi-final before Rangers beat Celtic at Ibrox - the stadium split 50/50 with Hampden out of action.

Celtic Park was the venue for the final, with Rangers talisman Ally McCoist left kicking his heels on the bench as he made his comeback from a leg break.

Ian Durrant gave Rangers the lead after a one-two with Mark Hateley followed by a lob over goalkeeper Jim Leighton.

Keith Wright levelled, virtue of the head of the unfortunate defender, Dave McPherson. That set the stage for the entrance of McCoist, whose brilliant overhead kick won the cup.

Walter Smith's side would go to within a whisker of the double-treble but lost the Scottish Cup final to Dundee United.

2004 Scottish League Cup semi-final

Hibernian saw off Rangers at Hampden on penalty kicks

It was a troubled season for Rangers. They made it to the group stages of the Champions League, but they finished 17 points behind Celtic in the title race and also lost to their Old Firm rivals in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

In the semi-final, they faced a Hibs side who had, under Tony Mowbray, the making of an exciting team.

Gary Caldwell, Scott Brown, Stephen Glass, Ian Murray, Kevin Thomson, Steven Fletcher, Tam McManus, Derek Riordan and Gary O'Connor were all in Hibs colours and they showed what they were capable of when they beat Celtic 2-1 in the quarter-finals.

In a remarkable semi-final, Mikel Arteta missed a first-half penalty, although Michael Mols had Alex McLeish's side ahead five minutes before half-time.

Hibs threw on Stephen Dobbie with 13 minutes left and the substitute scored within a minute to draw them level. And Dobbie was again the hero when his 110th-minute goal-line clearance denied Craig Moore an extra-time winner.

Both goalkeepers made two fine saves apiece in the penalty shoot-out, while Rangers' Shota Arveladze blazed the first kick over the bar and Hibs' Mathias Doumbe hit the woodwork.

With the scores at 3-3, Hibs' Colin Murdock tucked away his kick and Rangers' Frank de Boer followed with a low strike that hit the post.

After knocking out both the Old Firm, 35,000 Hibs fans descended on Hampden for the final in expectant mood, but Livingston beat them 2-0 to lift the trophy.

2006 Scottish Cup fourth round

Hibs striker Gary O'Connor celebrates his goal at Ibrox

The season turned out to be the last one in charge for Rangers manager Alex McLeish, who departed Ibrox after they were beaten into third place in the league behind Celtic and Hearts.

It was a year of missed opportunities for Hibs. They won 10 of their first 14 games, but their form dipped after Christmas and they eventually finished fourth.

They still felt the Scottish Cup was theirs to win and, after putting six goals past Arbroath in round three, they took a huge support through to Ibrox.

They were celebrating wildly when Gary O'Connor headed them into a second-half lead, nine minutes before Ivan Sproule raced through and stroked home a second.

It was dreamland for the Hibees when Chris Killen squeezed in a third to put the seal on an astonishing win.

Hibs added another five goals in the next round as they waltzed past Falkirk, but they lost 4-0 in a nightmare semi-final defeat by Edinburgh rivals Hearts.