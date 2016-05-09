Scottish Gossip: Dundee United, St Johnstone, Motherwell, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hibs, Falkirk, Clyde, Queen's Park

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Out-of-contract Dundee United forward Ryan Dow has told St Johnstone he will wait until the close season to make a decision about his future, with Hibernian and two English clubs monitoring the 24-year-old's progress. (The Sun)

Senior out-of-contract Motherwell players Stephen McManus, Keith Lasley, Stevie Hammell and James McFadden have been asked to take a wage cut to remain with the club despite their top-six finish in the Scottish Premiership. (The Sun, print edition)

Manager Derek McInnes has warned Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne and his fellow board members that the Pittodrie club's prospects of mounting another title challenge next season will diminish if they fail to back him in the transfer market this summer.(The Scotsman)

Outgoing Celtic manager Ronny Deila has appealed to the Football Association not to force Patrick Roberts, who scored twice in Sunday's 3-2 win over Aberdeen as his side clinched the Scottish title, to represent England at the European Under-19 Championship this summer and allow him to play for the Glasgow club's Champions League qualifiers instead. (The Herald)

Celtic manager Ronny Deila believes that £12m on-loan Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts will be key in the Glasgow club's Champions League qualifying campaign.(The Scotsman)

Former Celtic midfielder Shaun Maloney, now with Hull City, believes that the Scottish champions need an experienced manager to lead the dugout as they search for a successor to departing Norwegian Ronny Deila. (The Herald)

Dundee United are poised to appoint Ray McKinnon as their new manager after the Tannadice club agreed a compensation deal with Raith Rovers - and the former Tangerines midfielder wants the job and is expected to be named as Mixu Paatelainen's replacement.(The Courier)

Former Dundee United midfielder Danny Swanson says the Terrors' relegation from the Scottish Premiership broke his heart but is still glad that his present club, St Johnstone, did not allow manager Tommy Wright to move to Tannadice earlier in the season. (Daily Record)

Speculation is mounting that Hibernian manager Alan Stubbs is a target for Bolton Wanderers, while striker Jason Cummings could be a possible £1m signing for Wolverhampton Wanderers.(The National)

Aaron Muirhead is adamant Falkirk were well within their rights to raucously celebrate their dramatic and unlikely comeback against Hibernian last month, the 2-2 draw despite being down to 10 men having ensured that the Bairns finished second and had to play one less promotion play-off round. (The Scotsman)

On-loan Norwich City striker Carlton Morris says Hamilton Academical are Scotland's answer to new English champions Leicester City for being able to avoid relegation once more considering the club's resources compared to other clubs in the Scottish Premiership.(The Herald)

Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd believes his side have let their fans down by finishing second bottom of the Scottish Premiership but has vowed that they will retain their top-flight status by beating Falkirk or Hibernian in the play-off final. (Daily Record)

Former Bradford City, Clyde, Falkirk and Queen of the South midfielder Chris Mitchell died when the 27-year-old was struck by a train at a level crossing near his home in Stirling. (The Sun, print edition)

Queen's Park were stunned to hear on BBC Radio Scotland, rather than being told by the Scottish Professional Football League, that they will play their Scottish League One play-off final first leg at Clyde's Broadwood Stadium - because the venue would not be available for the second leg date. (The Sun, print edition)

Clyde striker David Gormley's joy at winning a place in the Scottish League One play-off final was tempered by a nasty head and neck injury suffered by Elgin City forward Kyle MacLeod, who is on loan from Ross County. (The Sun, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Edinburgh coach Alan Solomons will put his players through two weeks of conditioning training as punishment after they finished the Pro12 season with a disappointing home defeat by Cardiff Blues. (Daily Express, print edition)