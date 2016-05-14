Deportivo La Coruna 0-2 Real Madrid

Match ends, Deportivo de La Coruña 0, Real Madrid 2.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid beat Deportivo La Coruna, but it was not enough to deny Barcelona the Spanish title.
Portugal forward Ronaldo scored twice inside the opening 25 minutes and twice hit the woodwork before half-time.
But Real, who won their final 12 La Liga games, finished one point adrift of Barcelona, who won 3-0 at Granada.
Ronaldo was replaced at half-time as Real prepare for the Champions League final against Atletico Madrid.
The 31-year-old gave his side an eighth-minute lead, finishing after a cross from Gareth Bale and a scuffed shot by Karim Benzema.
And he made it 2-0 with a deflected header on 25 minutes following a Toni Kroos corner.
He struck the post in the 29th minute and the crossbar five minutes later before being replaced by James Rodriguez at the interval.
Real's intensity dropped in the second half, and Deportivo's Rober had a free header saved by Real goalkeeper Keylor Navas.
Line-ups
Dep La Coruña
Formation 4-5-1
- 13Pletikosa
- 2Pablo
- 14ArribasSubstituted forSuárez Pierat 71'minutes
- 12da Silva Junior
- 3Navarro Corbacho
- 17Nicolás Cartabia
- 4Bergantiños García
- 5MosqueraBooked at 57minsSubstituted forBorgesat 76'minutes
- 19FajrSubstituted forRiera Magemat 76'minutes
- 21Romero Alconchel
- 7Pérez
Substitutes
- 6Gracia Calmache
- 9Riera Magem
- 20Rodríguez Portillo
- 22Borges
- 24Gutiérrez
- 25Fernández Muñiz
- 27Suárez Pier
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Navas
- 15Carvajal
- 3Pepe
- 4RamosBooked at 86mins
- 12Marcelo
- 19ModricBooked at 90mins
- 14Casemiro
- 8KroosBooked at 50minsSubstituted forIscoat 61'minutes
- 11BaleSubstituted forRodríguez Ruizat 76'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 7Cristiano RonaldoSubstituted forRodríguezat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Varane
- 10Rodríguez
- 13Casilla
- 16Kovacic
- 20Rodríguez Ruiz
- 22Isco
- 23Danilo
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
- Attendance:
- 28,017
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Deportivo de La Coruña 0, Real Madrid 2.
Booking
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).
Post update
Fede Cartabia (Deportivo de La Coruña) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Rodríguez (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jesé.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luis Alberto (Deportivo de La Coruña) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Celso Borges.
Booking
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
Post update
Oriol Riera (Deportivo de La Coruña) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesé.
Post update
Corner, Deportivo de La Coruña. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Fede Cartabia (Deportivo de La Coruña) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Pérez.
Post update
Offside, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema tries a through ball, but Sergio Ramos is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Stipe Pletikosa.
Post update
Attempt missed. Isco (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema tries a through ball, but James Rodríguez is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Sidnei.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Jesé replaces Gareth Bale.
Substitution
Substitution, Deportivo de La Coruña. Oriol Riera replaces Faycal Fajr.