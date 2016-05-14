Deportivo La Coruna 0-2 Real Madrid

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Cristiano Ronaldo hit the woodwork twice as he looked for a first-half hat-trick

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid beat Deportivo La Coruna, but it was not enough to deny Barcelona the Spanish title.

Portugal forward Ronaldo scored twice inside the opening 25 minutes and twice hit the woodwork before half-time.

But Real, who won their final 12 La Liga games, finished one point adrift of Barcelona, who won 3-0 at Granada.

Ronaldo was replaced at half-time as Real prepare for the Champions League final against Atletico Madrid.

The 31-year-old gave his side an eighth-minute lead, finishing after a cross from Gareth Bale and a scuffed shot by Karim Benzema.

And he made it 2-0 with a deflected header on 25 minutes following a Toni Kroos corner.

He struck the post in the 29th minute and the crossbar five minutes later before being replaced by James Rodriguez at the interval.

Real's intensity dropped in the second half, and Deportivo's Rober had a free header saved by Real goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Ronaldo's first goal took his tally to 50 in all competitions for the sixth successive season