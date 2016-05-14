Spanish La Liga
Dep La CoruñaDeportivo La Coruña0Real MadridReal Madrid2

Deportivo La Coruna 0-2 Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo hit the woodwork twice as he looked for a first-half hat-trick

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid beat Deportivo La Coruna, but it was not enough to deny Barcelona the Spanish title.

Portugal forward Ronaldo scored twice inside the opening 25 minutes and twice hit the woodwork before half-time.

But Real, who won their final 12 La Liga games, finished one point adrift of Barcelona, who won 3-0 at Granada.

Ronaldo was replaced at half-time as Real prepare for the Champions League final against Atletico Madrid.

The 31-year-old gave his side an eighth-minute lead, finishing after a cross from Gareth Bale and a scuffed shot by Karim Benzema.

And he made it 2-0 with a deflected header on 25 minutes following a Toni Kroos corner.

He struck the post in the 29th minute and the crossbar five minutes later before being replaced by James Rodriguez at the interval.

Real's intensity dropped in the second half, and Deportivo's Rober had a free header saved by Real goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid
Ronaldo's first goal took his tally to 50 in all competitions for the sixth successive season

Line-ups

Dep La Coruña

Formation 4-5-1

  • 13Pletikosa
  • 2Pablo
  • 14ArribasSubstituted forSuárez Pierat 71'minutes
  • 12da Silva Junior
  • 3Navarro Corbacho
  • 17Nicolás Cartabia
  • 4Bergantiños García
  • 5MosqueraBooked at 57minsSubstituted forBorgesat 76'minutes
  • 19FajrSubstituted forRiera Magemat 76'minutes
  • 21Romero Alconchel
  • 7Pérez

Substitutes

  • 6Gracia Calmache
  • 9Riera Magem
  • 20Rodríguez Portillo
  • 22Borges
  • 24Gutiérrez
  • 25Fernández Muñiz
  • 27Suárez Pier

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Navas
  • 15Carvajal
  • 3Pepe
  • 4RamosBooked at 86mins
  • 12Marcelo
  • 19ModricBooked at 90mins
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8KroosBooked at 50minsSubstituted forIscoat 61'minutes
  • 11BaleSubstituted forRodríguez Ruizat 76'minutes
  • 9Benzema
  • 7Cristiano RonaldoSubstituted forRodríguezat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Varane
  • 10Rodríguez
  • 13Casilla
  • 16Kovacic
  • 20Rodríguez Ruiz
  • 22Isco
  • 23Danilo
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Attendance:
28,017

Match Stats

Home TeamDep La CoruñaAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home10
Away16
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away8
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Deportivo de La Coruña 0, Real Madrid 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Deportivo de La Coruña 0, Real Madrid 2.

  3. Booking

    Luka Modric (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).

  5. Post update

    Fede Cartabia (Deportivo de La Coruña) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Rodríguez (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jesé.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luis Alberto (Deportivo de La Coruña) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Celso Borges.

  8. Booking

    Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).

  10. Post update

    Oriol Riera (Deportivo de La Coruña) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesé.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Deportivo de La Coruña. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fede Cartabia (Deportivo de La Coruña) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Pérez.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema tries a through ball, but Sergio Ramos is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Stipe Pletikosa.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Isco (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Karim Benzema tries a through ball, but James Rodríguez is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Sidnei.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Jesé replaces Gareth Bale.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Deportivo de La Coruña. Oriol Riera replaces Faycal Fajr.

Saturday 14th May 2016

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona382945112298391
2Real Madrid382864110347690
3Atl Madrid38284663184588
4Villarreal371810944331164
5Ath Bilbao381881258451362
6Celta Vigo38179125159-860
7Sevilla381410145150152
8Real Sociedad38139164548-348
9Malaga371112143434045
10Las Palmas37128174449-544
11Valencia381111164648-244
12Eibar371110164757-1043
13Dep La Coruña38818124561-1642
14Real Betis371012153251-1942
15Espanyol37117193672-3640
16Granada38109194669-2339
17Getafe3799193665-2936
18Sporting Gijón3799193862-2436
19Rayo Vallecano37811184972-2335
20Levante3788213667-3132
View full Spanish La Liga table

