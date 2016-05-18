Liverpool 1-3 Sevilla

Sevilla become the first team to win a major European competition three years in a row since Bayern Munich won the European Cup three times between 1974 and 1976

Liverpool suffered a dramatic second-half collapse as Sevilla claimed the Europa League for the third season in succession with a superb comeback.

Jurgen Klopp's side looked on course to secure the prize of Champions League football - on offer to the winners of the competition - when Daniel Sturridge's magnificent strike with the outside of his left foot gave them the interval lead.

The good work was wrecked in the first 17 seconds of the second half when Kevin Gameiro turned in Mariano Ferreira's cross to put Sevilla level.

Liverpool, who were denied a clear first-half penalty when Sevilla's Daniel Carrico clearly handled as Roberto Firmino tried to weave past him, never recovered.

Coke's fine 64th-minute finish confirmed Sevilla's superiority and he added a contentious third from close range, which was initially disallowed but was then given as Liverpool slumped to their second final defeat this season after losing to Manchester City in the Capital One Cup.

Jurgen Klopp was left to reflect on a disappointing night for his team - and the result means the German has now lost each of his past five finals as a manager

Klopp's plans suffer huge blow

Klopp has revived Liverpool for much of this season - indeed some of their fans were still hoping for the sort of comeback that saw them score three goals in the last 20 minutes to beat Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-final - but this defeat is a major setback to his summer strategy.

Liverpool had so much riding on this game. The lure of Champions League football, set alongside the chance to play for Klopp and at Anfield, would have completed an attractive package to set before any potential signings.

Now they cannot offer any sort of European football as they ended well beaten here in another night of disappointment for Klopp, who has now lost five successive finals with Dortmund and Liverpool.

Liverpool will still attract players of high class, but a crucial plank in their transfer strategy has been removed by this defeat.

Liverpool's weakness exposed

Gameiro (right) scored 17 seconds after the restart as the momentum of the final shifted totally

Klopp's spirit of renewal papered over some of the cracks in the Liverpool squad he inherited but they were brutally exposed by Sevilla's second half masterclass.

Liverpool were fragile mentally after the equaliser and it was quite simply too easy to get behind their defensive unit, with Alberto Moreno's shocking performance demonstrating once again he is a weakness that must be addressed. The Spaniard was beaten far too easily in the build-up to Sevilla's opening goal.

Klopp's problems were compounded by the failure of his creative players to put their stamp on the game. Philippe Coutinho barely had the ball while Firmino was subdued and substituted.

Sturridge shows his class

In one moment on 35 minutes, Sturridge showed the class that demonstrates how much he means to Liverpool and he may yet mean to England at Euro 2016.

Taking the ball on the angle of the penalty area, he produced a moment of instinctive genius, curling a left-foot finish past Sevilla keeper David Soria into the corner.

Daniel Sturridge gave Liverpool the lead with a superb finish - and in doing so became the first English player to score in the Europa League/Uefa Cup final since Robbie Fowler in 2001

Sturridge is arguably England's most gifted striker but has been overtaken by Harry Kane and Jamie Vardy while he has suffered injuries.

If he stays fit, England manager Roy Hodgson will have a serious dilemma at Euro 2016. Will Sturridge yet put captain Wayne Rooney under pressure for his place in France?

Liverpool's rough luck

The better side won this Europa League final. Once they got on terms, Sevilla were simply in a different class, but how different it might have been had that penalty been given when Carrico handled under pressure from Firmino, along with one or two other acceptable claims.

Liverpool could point to those but ultimately they ended a beaten and bedraggled side, a Europa League that promised so much ended in anti-climax and disappointment.

Sevilla celebrated in front of their fans as they clinched their third straight Europa League title - in contrast, Liverpool have not won a European title since 2005

The stats you need to know

Sevilla have won five of the past 11 Uefa Cup/Europa League campaigns.

Daniel Sturridge has scored six times in his past nine starts for Liverpool in all competitions.

Kevin Gameiro has scored seven goals in his past six Europa League games.

Coke scored his first two Europa League goals after 24 games without one.

English teams have lost three of their past four Uefa Cup/Europa League finals (Middlesbrough in 2006, Fulham in 2010 and Liverpool in 2016. Chelsea won in 2013).

Daniel Carrico and Vitolo have been in the starting line-up in each of Sevilla's past three Europa League finals (2014, 2015 and 2016).

There was plenty for Moreno to think about after another disappointing display - with the Spanish full-back at least partially at fault for Sevilla's opening goal

What they said

Liverpool captain James Milner: "We never started in the second half and it is devastating. We didn't show anywhere near our ability and that is the biggest disappointment.

"We were ready, we made sure we said the right things at half-time. We gave a sloppy goal away and never got back into the game.

"The lineman's flag went up for the third goal but the referee gave it the other way. It is nothing to do with the referee, it is about us. We didn't do it on the night that mattered.

"We didn't think about the Champions League, it was about winning this trophy. We didn't manage to get over the line. It is a double blow not to be in Europe next season. We got into two finals and lost both, next time we need to finish the job."

Sevilla defender Daniel Carrico: "It is three seasons in a row now and it is our competition. We have won and our star Antonio Puerta is up there, he is helping us.

"Liverpool played a good first half but the manager told us we need to change the game, we needed to believe and we did what he said. Scoring easily in the second half helped us and Liverpool did not have any chances.

"Next season we will be in the Champions League and it is another challenge for us. We will see what happens next season but it is now time to celebrate."