Scunthorpe United: Gary McSheffrey amongst four released by League One club

Gary McSheffrey made seven appearances for Doncaster at the end of the season

Scunthorpe United have released veteran winger Gary McSheffrey.

The 33-year-old made 80 league appearances for the Iron after joining in January 2014, but finished the season on loan at Doncaster.

Defenders Niall Canavan, 25, and Andrew Boyce, 26, and midfielder Sean McAllister, 28, have also been let go.

Boss Graham Alexander told the club website: "All of these players have shown their qualities for Scunthorpe and added to the club's success."