Scottish Gossip: Brendan Rodgers, Celtic, Rangers, Dundee United, ICT, Motherwell

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Brendan Rodgers is poised for fresh discussions with Celtic after the door closed on a return to Swansea City. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Dundee United could be stripped of their win over Inverness Caley Thistle after fielding youngster Ali Coote as a substitute on Friday night. (The Courier)

Dundee United's managerial vacancy has taken a new twist after both departing Celtic assistant John Collins and former Hearts boss Csaba Laszio expressed an interest in the vacancy. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell says they are ready for any title challenge as he vowed to appoint a new boss within weeks. (Scottish Sun)

Brendan Rodgers faced Celtic in a pre-season friendly during his time as Liverpool manager

Lawwell says Celtic have a "long, long list of the usual suspects..."but hopefully there will be others we talk to as well." (Scottish Sun)

Mark Warburton is confident Rangers will be in prime shape for their shot at Scottish Cup glory after their friendly fixture with Tottenham today. (Various)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has identified Bournemouth attacker Jayden Stockley as the big man to bolster his attacking options. (Press and Journal)

Norwich manager Alex Neil is disappointed by the departure of the club's chief executive, fellow Scot David McNally, and says he will assess his own position at the end of the season. (The Scotsman)

John Hughes has urged the Inverness Caley Thistle board to act now to secure the club's best players or risk losing them to their top-flight rivals. (Various)

Motherwell manager Mark McGhee admits he fears that his out-of-contract players won't accept the offers made to extend their stay at the club beyond the summer. (The Herald)

Ross County goalkeeper Scott Fox made an easy decision to commit his future to the Staggies after signing a 12-month contract extension. (Press and Journal, print edition)

Leigh Griffiths has told Scotland boss Gordon Strachan he has set his sights on the end-of-season internationals with France and Italy. (Daily Record, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland's top curlers have made a surprise decision to look for a new coach after parting company with David Hay less than two years out from the next Winter Olympics in Korea. (Various)

Robert Blair has announced his retirement from competitive badminton as the 34-year-old moves into a coaching role with Badminton Scotland. (Various)