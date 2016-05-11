Aberdeen's Kenny McLean happy to cut break for Scotland games

Kenny McLean made his Scotland debut in the 1-0 win over Czech Republic

Aberdeen's Kenny McLean is willing to shorten his summer break in order to be part of Scotland's upcoming matches.

Gordon Strachan names his squad on Thursday for the friendly fixtures with Italy and France and midfielder McLean, 24, is keen to add to his one cap.

That is despite Aberdeen facing a Europa League qualifier on 30 June.

"If I'm selected I would jump at the chance," said McLean, who made his international debut in the 1-0 win over Czech Republic in March.

"Of course I want to be involved. Players pull out at this stage of the season but for me it's an honour to be in that category.

"It's something every young player should want to do. Every Scottish player should want to represent their country and I'm no different."

'It's been a long season'

McLean will play his 45th game of the season for Premiership runners-up Aberdeen against Hearts on Thursday, with the Dons ending their season at home to Ross County on Sunday.

But the early start to next season means their summer break is likely to only last until the middle of June.

Scotland play Italy in Malta on 29 May, then France in Metz on 4 June.

"They're really exciting games to be involved with, so hopefully if I've been selected I'll be able to take part in the games," said McLean.

"If I'm not selected it'll make me want to work harder. Last time I got the opportunity and it was a great experience and I want more of that in the future.

"It's not long (the summer break) but we need to use it well. It's been a long season for us but there's still two games to go. I don't think there's too many heads thinking of the break, but when it comes it'll be nice."

Kenny McLean scored his first European goal in Aberdeen's 3-0 win over Rijeka last year

The Dons have made it as far as the Europa League third qualifying round in the previous two seasons before succumbing to Real Socieded in 2014 and Kairat Almaty in 2015.

"When we come back the European games will be there for us and it's a great occasion," added McLean.

"I think we'll be confident going into it, we've done well the last couple of years in Europe but we want to go that step further.

"The group stages will be what we want. We'll see how the draw is and we'll take it from there."